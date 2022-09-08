Championship Night Saturday at Grandview, Point Titles to Be Decided, Freedom 76 Weekend Next on September 16-17

The 60th anniversary season of auto racing action moves into the final night of point competition this Saturday, September 10 at Grandview Speedway, when the 2022 track champions will be decided and crowned.

This Saturday, September 10, will feature the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program starting at 7:30 pm. The show will include qualifying events for both classes leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children ages 11 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 or $40 for those without a license.

As an added bonus for the drivers on Saturday, Bob and Ann Oliver from Competition Carburation have posted a $100 voucher for both the T.P. Trailer Modified and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman divisions. The bonus will be given to the driver turning the fastest lap at any time during each division’s respective feature event on Saturday.

Prior to the racing action on Saturday will be the weekly Low Down and Dirty Meet and Greet. This week’s drivers include Modified drivers Justin Grim and Lex Shive, along with Sportsman drivers Jimmy Leiby and Molly Struss. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing one on one.

The 52nd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship is fast approaching, coming up on Saturday, September 17. Lap sponsorships at $20 per lap are now available by contacting Tina Rogers, Tommy Kramer or Jeff Ahlum at the track on race night, or by going to the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com to leave a message. Lap sponsorships are a great way for fans to wish their favorite driver’s good luck in the big race, or for businesses to do some advertising. All lap sponsorships will be read on the public address system each week leading up to and including race night on September 17, as well as a listing in the track program Grandview Groove, and will be posted on social media.

Some special bonuses and awards for the Freedom 76 have been posted and are as follows:

HARD CHARGER - $1060 From Bobby Gunther-Walsh and his sponsors – The following sponsors have contributed to the Hard Charger Award – Res Q Natural Supplements, Just Born Quality Confections (Mike and Ike and Hot Tamales), Yocco’s the Hot Dog King, and Ironton Telephone.

LYNN HIMES GREAT EFFORT AWARD – $250 Sponsored by T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment & the Perkins Family (presented to the highest finishing driver NOT in the top 10 in Grandview Points) in memory of Carole Lynn Himes, a long-time familiar face at Grandview Speedway

THE SCENIC ROUTE TO THE FRONT - $500 to the highest finishing driver that had to come through the Minuteman 20 to get into the race – Jim & Missy Bowman

The Freedom 76 weekend begins on Friday, September 16 with the 9th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship race paying $2000 to the winner, along with qualifying events plus practice time for Modified drivers wishing to participate in the Freedom 76.

For many decades the night before the Sixer has become a great tradition at Grandview, with fans gathering at the speedway to camp together and socialize. For the last eight seasons Grandview added the Freedom 38 for the Sportsman competitors, so there was something for everyone to do while they were at the track on Friday night. In an effort to increase participation for the Friday activities, management has rolled back the grandstand admission to just $5, while children ages 11 and under will be free of charge.

On Friday, pit gates open at 3 pm with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and racing at 7:30 pm. Pit admission on Friday is $35, and no license is required. There is no rain date for the Friday event.

Speedway management has updated the tire rules for Sportsman competitors for the Freedom 38. Tires will now be open to ANY American Racer tire, open compound, with the Grandview tread pattern still required.

On Saturday, September 17, the 52nd annual Freedom 76 will be run for the 358 Modifieds paying $30,060 to the winner. The program will include qualifying heats, consolation races, a cash dash along with the Schaeffer Racing Minuteman 20 leading to the 76-lap championship feature. Pit gates open at 9 am for inspections, Grandstand ticket windows open at 3 pm. with racing starting at 7 pm. Fans will be able to enter the Grandstand areas between 9 am. and 12 Noon to reserve seats with blankets.

Adult Grandstand tickets on Saturday will be $40, while children ages 6-11 are $10, with children ages 5 and under admitted for free. Pit admission will be $45, and no license is required. There will be no advanced tickets sold for this event, and the rain date is Saturday, September 24.

For the Freedom 76, the tire rules for the event are as follows, ANY American Racer tire and compound, but it must be the Grandview Speedway tread pattern. Further 358 Modified rules are available on the speedway website or again, any questions please call Cliff Quinn at 484-357-2587 or Ed Scott at 610-298-2408. Entry forms for the Modified competitors are available on the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com under the Freedom 76 tab. Early entry will save the drivers on the entry fee.

Those wishing to camp at the Speedway please note: Campers can enter the grounds in the fourth turn area on Saturday, September 10 and remain there until the 18th. However, because there are no hookups, sleeping in the campers can only take place September 16-18.

The chase for the 2022 T.P. Trailer Modified title has become a two-man battle for most of the second half of the season between point leader Craig Von Dohren, an eight time winner this season, and Brett Kressley a four time feature winner this season. Both drivers are also involved in the NASCAR point chase as well, so every position gained will be extremely important on Saturday night. Von Dohren enjoys a 291 point edge entering the final point race on Saturday. Other drivers will be trying to improve their position in the standings on this final point race as well.

Other winners this season include Doug Manmiller, Jeff Strunk, Jared Umbenhauer and Ray Swinehart. Top point drivers looking for their first seasonal win include Duane Howard, Tim Buckwalter, Ryan Grim, Kevin Hirthler, Cory Merkel, and close to three dozen drivers this Saturday night.

Brian Hirthler continues to lead the point parade in the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division and has the most wins with five so far this season. Twelve different drivers have been to victory lane this year including Keith Brightbill, Jordan Henn, Parker Guldin, Lex Shive, Cody Manmiller, Dylan Hoch, Kenny Bock, Steve Young, Mark Kemmerer, last week’s winner Kyle Smith, and two-time winner Decker Swinehart.

Other top point drivers looking for a win include Jimmy Leiby, Mike Schneck Jr., Dakota Kohler, Jesse Hirthler, Nathan Mohr, and Ryan Graver along with a host of others this Saturday night.

Saturday, September 24 will feature Round 9 with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars in action starting at 7 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm., Grandstand gates open at 6 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 for the Outlaw Racing Series event. This event will run as long as the date is not needed as the Freedom 76 rain date.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, September 10 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, September 16 – 9th annual FREEDOM 38 CHAMPIONSHIP for T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman $2000 to win, plus Modified practice – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, September 17 – 52nd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CHAMPIONSHIP for T.P. Trailer Modifieds $30,060 to win – 7 pm.

Saturday, September 24 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm (Rain date for Freedom 76)

Grandview speedway PR