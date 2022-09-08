Wednesday, Sep 07

Sept. 10 Nascar Races in Roseville Canceled Due to Fire Fighting Effort

Speedway News
7
The NASCAR racing program scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, at All American Speedway in Roseville has been canceled. Cal Fire will occupy @the Grounds as they combat the Mosquito Fire.
 
All tickets purchased online will be refunded.
 
We are working with @the Grounds to reschedule the canceled event, however at this time we have no further detail. We will share information with participants as it becomes available.
 
We appreciate your understanding of the situation.
 
For more information, visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media!

