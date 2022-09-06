Trio of Modified Show Cars at Charlotte AutoFair ​​​​​​​Serve as Memorials for 9/11 Tragedy and Fallen Warriors

People build project cars for many reasons, including to serve as reminders of national tragedies and to keep alive the memory of fallen military heroes. Three such automotive shrines will be on display in the Showcase Pavilion at the Sept. 8–10 Charlotte AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Each custom car in the trio has a unique message, presentation, and story to tell.

1956 Chevrolet 3100 Erv and Becky Steinly’s Chevy pickup is named “The Patriot” and features airbrush work as a tribute to Erv’s fellow veterans and his uncle, who died in the Korean Conflict.

Erv and Becky Steinly’s Chevy pickup is named “The Patriot” and features airbrush work as a tribute to Erv’s fellow veterans and his uncle, who died in the Korean Conflict. 1998 Ford Mustang GT Veteran Infantryman Garrett Long had lost his passion for life after becoming disabled in a training exercise, so his wife Amanda suggested they fix up their old Mustang. With no experience in paint and body, they created “Freedom” as a beacon of hope for veterans in similar situations.

Veteran Infantryman Garrett Long had lost his passion for life after becoming disabled in a training exercise, so his wife Amanda suggested they fix up their old Mustang. With no experience in paint and body, they created “Freedom” as a beacon of hope for veterans in similar situations. 1999 Pontiac Trans Am WS6 Veteran Angela Naff wanted to honor her branch of service, the United States Marine Corps, and create a tribute to those lost on September 11. Her Trans Am has more than 1,800 hours of airbrush and paint detail work protected by 14 coats of clear.

The 9/11 Tragedy and Fallen Warriors cars will be displayed in the Showcase Pavilion during the Sept. 8­–10 Charlotte AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Other show highlights include an 18-cylinder Chevrolet pickup truck, an assortment of movie tie-in vehicles such as vintage cars from Leatherheads and the 1959 Corvette from Animal House, the “Best of the Best” collection, a half-dozen of Oldsmobile’s finest performance machines, and an array of beautiful rides from the Xquisite Car, Truck, and Jeep Club.

MORE INFO:

The Charlotte AutoFair features more than 50 car club displays and more than 10,000 vendor spaces offering an array of automotive parts and memorabilia. More than 1,500 collectible vehicles of all makes and models will be available for sale in the car corral that rings the 1.5-mile superspeedway throughout the three-day show. Hours for the Sept. 8–10 Charlotte AutoFair are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

TICKETS:

Single-day tickets are $10 on Thursday and $15 on Friday and Saturday for adults. Admission is FREE for children 12 and under with an adult. To buy tickets, AutoFair attendees can shop online at CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com, purchase at the gate, or call 800-455-FANS (3267).

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of Charlotte AutoFair attractions and events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR