Grandview’s Freedom 76 to Pay $30,060 to Winner on Sept 17, Modified and Sportsman in Point Finale This Saturday

The 60th anniversary season of auto racing action moves into the final night of points competition this Saturday, September 10 at Grandview Speedway, when the 2022 track champions will be decided and crowned.

This Saturday, September 10, will feature the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program starting at 7:30 pm. The show will include qualifying events for both classes leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children ages 11 and under are admitted free of charge

As an added bonus for the drivers on Saturday, Bob and Ann Oliver from Competition Carburetion have posted a $100 voucher for both the T.P. Trailer Modified and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman divisions. The bonus will be given to the driver turning the fastest lap at any time during each division’s respective feature event on Saturday.

Prior to the racing action on Saturday will be the weekly Low Down and Dirty Meet and Greet. This week’s drivers include Modified drivers Justin Grim and Lex Shive, along with Sportsman drivers Jimmy Leiby and Molly Struss. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing one on one.

The 52nd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship is fast approaching, coming up on Saturday, September 17. Lap sponsorships at $20 per lap are now available by contacting Tina Rogers, Tommy Kramer or Jeff Ahlum at the track on race night, or by going to the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com to leave a message. Lap sponsorships are a great way for fans to wish their favorite driver’s good luck in the big race, or for businesses to do some advertising. All lap sponsorships will be read on the public address system each week leading up to and including race night on September 17, as well as a listing in the track program Grandview Groove, and will be posted on social media.

The Freedom 76 weekend begins on Friday, September 16 with the 9th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship race paying $2000 to the winner, along with practice time for Modified drivers wishing to participate in the Freedom 76.

For many decades the night before the Sixer has become a great tradition at Grandview, with fans gathering at the speedway to camp together and socialize. For the last eight seasons Grandview added the Freedom 38 for the Sportsman competitors, so there was something for everyone to do while they were at the track on Friday night. In an effort to increase participation for the Friday activities, management has rolled back the grandstand admission to just $5, while children ages 11 and under will be free of charge.

On Friday, pit gates open at 3 pm with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and racing at 7:30 pm. Pit admission on Friday is $35, and no license is required. There is no rain date for the Friday event.

Speedway management has updated the tire rules for Sportsman competitors for the Freedom 38. Tires will now be open to ANY American Racer tire, open compound, with the Grandview tread pattern still required.

Friday, Sept 16, 2022 Sportsman 38 lap rules

1- Double rub rail on the left side only.

2-No oxygenated fuel (MUST PASS OUR TEST)

3- Tires: American Racer. No stamped required OPEN COMPOUND (OUR TREAD PATTERN)

4- Sportsman weight:

602 crate with aluminum wheels 2300

604 crate with aluminum wheels 2400

Open sportsman with steel wheels 2425

Open sportsman with aluminum wheels 2500

5- All Grandview engine rules and body rules apply. (Rules available on website)

NO TRACTION CONTROL …. WILL BE CHECKING!!

Any questions call Cliff Quinn 484-357-2587 or Ed Scott 610-298-2408

On Saturday, September 17, the 52nd annual Freedom 76 will be run for the 358 Modifieds paying $30,060 to the winner, with the number 60 signifying the speedway’s anniversary season. Pit gates open at 9 am for inspections, Grandstand ticket windows open at 3 pm. with racing starting at 7 pm. Fans will be able to enter the Grandstand areas between 9 am. and 12 Noon to reserve seats with blankets.

Adult Grandstand tickets on Saturday will be $40, while children ages 6-11 are $10, with children ages 5 and under admitted for free. Pit admission will be $45, and no license is required. There will be no advanced tickets sold for this event, and the rain date is Saturday, September 24.

For the Freedom 76, the tire rules for the event are as follows, ANY American Racer tire and compound, but it must be the Grandview Speedway tread pattern. Further 358 Modified rules are available on the speedway website or again, any questions please call Cliff or Ed.

Those wishing to camp at the Speedway please note: Campers can enter the grounds in the fourth turn area on Saturday, September 10 and remain there until the 18th. However, because there are no hookups, sleeping in the campers can only take place September 16-18.

The chase for the 2022 T.P. Trailer Modified title has become a two-man battle heading into the final point race this Saturday. Point leader Craig Von Dohren added to his lead with his eighth point race win of the season this past Saturday night, while the number two man in points Brett Kressley, had a good night turn bad, when he suffered a flat tire mid-race and had to start over again ending up outside the top ten at the finish.

Other drivers inside the top five in points had varying nights of success, as Jeff Strunk sits third in points after rallying from a pitstop to finish ninth, while Doug Manmiller was unable to run the feature after a medical issue prior to the feature but remains fourth in the standings. Duane Howard had a forgettable night and was an early DNF after being in a feature race tangle to remain fifth in points.

The current top ten in T.P. Trailer Modified points are 1. Craig Von Dohren – 4590, 2. Brett Kressley – 4299, 3. Jeff Strunk – 4088, 4. Doug Manmiller - 3955, 5. Duane Howard – 3648, 6. Tim Buckwalter – 3626, 7. Jared Umbenhauer – 3178, 8. Kevin Hirthler – 2585, 9. Ryan Grim – 2572, 10. Cory Merkel – 2295.

In the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division, Kyle Smith was able to break through and score his first victory of the season, becoming the twelfth different driver to do so. The victory will keep Smith third in the current standings behind point leader Brian HIrthler who rallied for a late race third place effort, and second place point man Dylan Hoch who scored an eighth-place finish on Saturday night. Jimmy Leiby and Parker Guldin both fought hard on Saturday night, just missing top ten finishes to remain fourth and fifth in the point standings.

The current top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman points are 1. Brian Hirthler – 3634, 2. Dylan Hoch – 3214, 3. Kyle Smith – 2702, 4. Jimmy Leiby – 2598, 5. Parker Guldin – 2179, 6. Mike Schneck Jr. – 2163, 7. Dakota Kohler – 2054, 8. Cody Manmiller – 2035, 9. Jesse Hirthler – 1914, 10. Nathan Mohr – 1766.

Saturday, September 24 will feature Round 9 with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars in action starting at 7 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm., Grandstand gates open at 6 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 for the Outlaw Racing Series event. This event will be run as long as the Freedom 76 does not need the date for a rain date.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, September 10 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, September 16 – 9th annual FREEDOM 38 CHAMPIONSHIP for T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman $2000 to win, plus Modified practice – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, September 17 – 52nd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CHAMPIONSHIP for T.P. Trailer Modifieds $30,060 to win – 7 pm.

Saturday, September 24 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm (Rain date for Freedom 76)

Grandview Speedway PR