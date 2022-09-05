End of Summer Shootout Crowns First Champions of 2022 in Roseville

Saturday September 10th is the End of Summer Shootout at All American Speedway powered by Roseville Toyota with the championship races for the NASCAR Berco Redwood Late Models and Jr. Late Models. The F4 division will battle in a 50-lap shootout paying up to $1,000 to win with drivers from across Northern California in action. Foothills Tow Modifieds, Riebes Auto Parts Super Stocks, and Mini Cup/Bandos also race in their penultimate rounds of 2022.



Grandstands open at 5pm followed by heat races at 5:30pm. Opening ceremonies are at approximately 6pm with main events to follow. Tickets for End of Summer Shootout are available online at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com All seats are general admission, priced at $20 for adults, juniors ages 6-12 are $15, and kids 5 & under are FREE!



Napa’s Dylan Zampa aims to close out a sensational 11-win season with the NASCAR Berco Redwood Late Model championship on Saturday night. Zampa has won 17 races at Roseville’s one-third mile across the past two seasons. Zampa will have a pair of 35-lap features to compete in, hoping to preserve a 62-point advantage over Loomis’ Kenna Mitchell. Mitchell – the 2021 Jr. Late Model champion - scored a pair of wins in July to gain a foothold on second place ahead of 2020 Jr. Late Model champion Aidan Daniels of Fort Bragg in third. Auburn’s Thomas Martin and Loomis’ Michael Mitchell round out the top-five drivers in the standings.



Fort Bragg’s Trey Daniels has only won once this year in the Jr. Late Model competition for drivers ages 10-16 years old. But the victory was enough for the 13-year-old to lead former Mini Cup champ Colton Nelson of Auburn by 20-points. Fellow former Mini Cup champion Bella Thomsen of El Dorado Hills ranks third. Martinez Vito Cancilla, 10, has rapidly raced up to fourth in the standings with two wins despite missing the season opener. Cancilla is within three points of Thomsen for third place. Two-time 2022 winner Lane Anderson of Fort Bragg is fifth with a pair of wins as well. The Jr. Late Models battle for 30-laps in their season finale.



The F4 50-lap shootout serves as their eighth points race of the year and is expected to draw a full field of drivers from across Northern California for a possible $1,000 to win prize. The winner will earn $50 per car competing up, to $1,000. The total purse is over $3,000 along with $100 for the fast-time, $100 for the hard charger, and select cash awards for various positions on various laps. The event is supported by to J&J Smith Boat & RV Storage, American Racer Tire, One Piece Racing, Outlaw Motorsports, and their partners.



Roseville’s Ray Molina has just one win as he searches for another F4 championship. He has stretched his advantage to 25-points over Citrus Heights’ Vic Theberge. Rocklin’s John Sproule is third followed by 2021 champion Matthew Fuhs of Roseville. Sun Valley, NV’s Rich Innis rounds out the top-five.



The Foothills Tow Modifieds have turned up the intensity level this season with exciting battles for the win in July that have garnered over 14,000 video views on social media. Eureka’s Brandon White won both of those duels to drive into the points lead. But a challenging race for White in August and a win for Rick Andersen of North Highlands places Andresen just eight points behind with two races remaining. Roseville’s Tyler Wentworth is only 20-points out of the lead as well. Windsor’s Sammy Nuno and Colfax’s Cody Bailey run fourth and fifth with a 30-lap feature on tap for the penultimate round on Saturday.



Roseville’s Josh Whitfield earned lucky number seven on August 6 with his perfect season continuing in the Riebes Auto Parts Super Stocks. Roseville’s Phil Wilkins has been his main adversary while running second in the standings. Antelope’s Terry Thomas ranks third followed by Galt’s Larry Thornhill and Loomis’ Harry Lambert. A 30-lap main event is scheduled this weekend.



Dayton Broyles of Roseville has accumulated a 50-point lead in the Mini Cup/Bando division but Stockton sixth grader Lucas Burton has the edge on main event wins with his four to Broyles’ two. Meadow Vista’s Cash Page has been the most improved driver throughout his rookie season to rank third overall. A 15-lap main event is planned for the speedway’s youngest drivers.



Additional information on fan attendance is available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com Competitors will participate in practice activities on Friday before racing on Saturday. Grandstands open at 5pm followed by heat races at 5:30pm. Opening ceremonies are at 6pm with main events to follow.



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners such as Roseville Toyota, Berco Redwood, Riebes Auto Parts, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, Foothills Tow, Velocity Solar, Cardinal Financial- James Clark, Legends Real Estate, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care of Auburn, CA, Kim White Realtor, A-All Mini Storage, and Roseville Moose Lodge for their strong support of All American Speedway. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place. All American Speedway mandates a sound regulation for all competitors as specified in the track rule book.



For more information, visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media!



2022 All American Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



September 10 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando



October 1 ARCA Menards Series West, NASCAR Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Mini Cup/Bando, Legends Tour Series



October 22 Malicious Monster Truck Tour (2 shows)

AAS PR