Grandview Speedway Quick Results - September 3, 2022

Racing next weekend at Grandview Speedway will be on Saturday, September 10, featuring Championship Night. It will be the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program that will be the final night of points racing, and the 2022 track champions will be crowned in both divisions.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children ages 11 and under are admitted free of charge.

The 52nd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship is the next big event on the schedule, coming up on Saturday, September 17. Lap sponsorships at $20 per lap are now available by contacting Tina Rogers, Tommy Kramer or announcer Jeff Ahlum at the track on race night.

The Freedom 76 weekend begins on Friday, September 16 with the 9th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship race paying $2000 to the winner, along with practice time for Modified drivers wishing to participate in the Freedom 76.

On Friday, pit gates open at 3 pm with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and racing at 7:30 pm. Adult Grandstand admission is $15, with children ages 6-11 paying $5, while children ages 5 and under are admitted for free. Pit admission on Friday is $35, and no license is required. There is no rain date for the Friday event.

On Saturday, September 17, the 52nd annual Freedom 76 will be run for the 358 Modifieds paying $30,060 to the winner, with the number 60 signifying the speedway’s anniversary season. Pit gates open at 9 am for inspections, Grandstand ticket windows open at 3 pm. with racing starting at 7 pm. Fans will be able to enter the Grandstand areas between 9 am. and 12 Noon to reserve seats with blankets.

Adult Grandstand tickets on Saturday will be $40, while children ages 6-11 are $10, with children ages 5 and under admitted for free. Pit admission will be $45, and no license is required. There will be no advanced tickets sold for this event, and the rain date is Saturday, September 24.

The T. P. Trailer Modified and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman drivers will be using the final point race of the season to prepare for the big Freedom weekend of racing next weekend. Race info and Modified entry forms are available on the track website under the Freedom 76 tab at www.grandviewspeedway.com.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): CRAIG VON DOHREN, Dylan Swinehart, Steve Swinehart, Jared Umbenhauer, Ryan Beltz, Brad Arnold, Nate Brinker, Kevin Hirthler, Jeff Strunk, John Willman, Tim Buckwalter, Ray Swinehart, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Brett Kressley, Dan Waisempacher, Mark Kratz, Joe Funk, Lex Shive, Cory Merkel, Mike Lisowski, Bobby Trapper Jr., Jesse Leiby, Ryan Grim, Justin Grim, Kyle Lilick, Duane Howard, Eric Biehn, Kevin Graver Jr., DNS – Doug Manmiller

DID NOT QUALIFY: Carroll Hine III, Ron Haring Jr., Brett Gilmore,

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): KYLE SMITH, Michael Burrows, Brian Hirthler, Jesse Landis, Jesse Hirthler, Joey Vaccaro, Dakota Kohler, Dylan Hoch, Kenny Bock, Mike Schneck Jr., Jimmy Leiby, Cody Manmiller, Keith Haring, Parker Guldin, Nathan Mohr, Mark Mohr, Addison Meitzler, Josh Adams, Logan Bauman, Adrianna Delliponti, Ryan Graver, Steve Young, Zach Steffy, Chris Esposito

DID NOT QUALIFY: Kaitlyn Bailey, Decker Swinehart, BJ Joly, Nathan Horn, Wayne Rotenberger, Kyle Hartzell, Molly Struss, Bryan Rhoads

WINGLESS SUPER SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): BRETT PERIGO, Steve Wilbur, Michael Smith, Cliff Brian Jr., Bill Brian Jr., Eric Jennings, Paul Kline, Craig Perigo, Rohan Beasley, Charles Weslowski, Walter Fletcher, Blake Brooks, Brian Nace, Trent Yoder, Troy Fraker, Tom Savage

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, September 10 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, September 16 – 9th annual FREEDOM 38 CHAMPIONSHIP for T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman $2000 to win, plus Modified practice – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, September 17 – 52nd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CHAMPIONSHIP for T.P. Trailer Modifieds $30,060 to win – 7 pm.

Saturday, September 24 - Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm. (Rain date for Freedom 76)

