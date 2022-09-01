Mahoning Valley Speedway makes schedule adjustment to October 1.All track classes to run + return of Dirt Modifieds.$800-to-win for 602 Crate/Open Sportsman Dirt Modifieds

Mahoning Valley Speedway has announced a schedule change for Saturday, October 1. Originally planned was a Run What Ya Brung event but after careful evaluation of such it was decided to scrap that particular show and revise it with another.

The day will now consist of features for all regular track classes including Modifieds, Late Models, Sportsman Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures. All classes will draw for heat starting spots.

The American Three Quarter Midget Racing Association TQ’s will still be on the docket as initially listed for that date. Jeff Kot claimed the victory when the TQ’s visited Mahoning on August 20 in what was yet another thrilling high speed affair for the winged racers who always provide outstanding action each time they compete here.

Furthermore the speedway is excited to announce they will be hosting Dirt Modifieds for the first time in three years. The 602 Crate Sportsman and Open Sportsman cars will be contesting in a 25-lap/$800-to-win feature.

These will be the same cars and under the same rules that compete regularly at such venues as Big Diamond Speedway, Grandview Speedway, New Egypt Speedway and Bridgeport Speedway.

Of recent the speedway management team has been receiving input about having the dirt Modifieds back for a special event and they feel this will be a great opportunity to do so. The 602 Crates and Open Sportsman cars should fit the bill perfectly for the reappearance of dirt Mods on the paved ¼-mile.

Any questions about the dirt Modifieds should be addressed to Operations Manager Todd Baer at 610-730-7470.

During intermission the 2022 class champions will also be recognized and honored for their well-earned accomplishments. There will be other driver honors handed out as well. The speedway is having this in place of a banquet with everyone in attendance now able to be on hand to enjoy the festivities.

With the arrival of the kids JuiceBox division coming to Mahoning on October 22, there is going to be a raffle taking place for a JuiceBox racer during the Champions Day. Raffle tickets will be sold throughout the day and the lucky winner must be present at the time of the drawing.

Adult grandstand admission for Champions Day is $14. Pits are $40.

Champions Day will also be the final tune-up for the season ending Fall Brawl II which will be taking place on Saturday, October 22. The Fall Brawl rain date is October 29.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR