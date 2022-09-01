Triple-Header Saturday Night at Grandview, Updated Sportsman Info for Freedom 38

The 60th anniversary season of racing action continues at Grandview Speedway this weekend with the presentation of a three-division race program, and two days of racing action.

This Saturday, September 3, will feature the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program along with the Wingless Super Sportsman joining the show for a three-division event starting at 7:30 pm. The show will include qualifying events for all three classes leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature, and the 25-lap Wingless Super Sportsman feature event.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:15 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, while children ages 11 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35, or $40 without a license.

Prior to the racing action on Saturday will be the weekly Low Down and Dirty Meet and Greet. This week’s drivers include Modified driver Bobby Gunther-Walsh along with Sportsman driver Zach Steffy, and hopefully a Super Sportsman driver to be named. Pastor Don Kerns who co-hosts the Meet and Greet with Whippy, will be on hand early for anyone who would like to talk or pray. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing one on one.

Friday, September 2 will feature Round 8 with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars in action starting at 7 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm., Grandstand gates open at 6 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 for the Friday event.

The 52nd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship is fast approaching, coming up on Saturday, September 17. Lap sponsorships at $20 per lap are now available by contacting Tina Rogers, Tommy Kramer or Jeff Ahlum at the track on race night, or by contacting Ahlum at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Lap sponsorships are a great way for fans to wish their favorite driver’s good luck in the big race, or for businesses to do some advertising. All lap sponsorships will be read on the public address system each week leading up to and including race night on September 17, as well as a listing in the track program Grandview Groove, and will be posted on social media.

Modified driver Bobby Gunther-Walsh and four of his sponsors are sponsoring the Hard Charger Award for the Freedom 76. The driver advancing the most positions from their scheduled starting position to their finishing position will receive a cool $1060, again the number 60 honoring the track’s anniversary season. The following sponsors have contributed to the Hard Charger Award – Res Q Natural Supplements, Just Born Quality Confections (Mike and Ike and Hot Tamales), Yocco’s the Hot Dog King, and Ironton Telephone.

T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment will also be sponsoring the Lynn Himes Great Effort Award of $100, being presented to the highest finishing driver in the Freedom 76 that is not in the top ten in Grandview Speedway points. This award is being presented in honor of Lynn, who was a long-time familiar face at Grandview Speedway.

The Freedom 76 weekend begins on Friday, September 16 with the 9th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship race paying $2000 to the winner, along with practice time for Modified drivers wishing to participate in the Freedom 76.

On Friday, pit gates open at 3 pm with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and racing at 7:30 pm. Adult Grandstand admission is $15, with children ages 6-11 paying $5, while children ages 5 and under are admitted for free. Pit admission on Friday is $35, and no license is required. There is no rain date for the Friday event

Speedway management has updated the tire rules for Sportsman competitors for the Freedom 38. Tires will now be open to ANY American Racer tire, open compound, with the Grandview tread pattern still required.

Friday, Sept 16, 2022 Sportsman 38 lap rules

1- Double rub rail on the left side only.

2-No oxygenated fuel (MUST PASS OUR TEST)

3- Tires: American Racer. No stamped required OPEN COMPOUND (OUR TREAD PATTERN)

4- Sportsman weight:

602 crate with aluminum wheels 2300

604 crate with aluminum wheels 2400

Open sportsman with steel wheels 2425

Open sportsman with aluminum wheels 2500

5- All Grandview engine rules and body rules apply. (Rules available on website)

NO TRACTION CONTROL …. WILL BE CHECKING!!

Any questions call Cliff Quinn 484-357-2587 or Ed Scott 610-298-2408

On Saturday, September 17, the 52nd annual Freedom 76 will be run for the 358 Modifieds paying $30,060 to the winner, with the number 60 signifying the speedway’s anniversary season. Pit gates open at 9 am for inspections, Grandstand ticket windows open at 3 pm. with racing starting at 7 pm. Fans will be able to enter the Grandstand areas between 9 am. and 12 Noon to reserve seats with blankets.

Adult Grandstand tickets on Saturday will be $40, while children ages 6-11 are $10, with children ages 5 and under admitted for free. Pit admission will be $45, and no license is required. There will be no advanced tickets sold for this event, and the rain date is Saturday, September 24.

For the Freedom 76, the tire rules for the event are as follows, ANY American Racer tire and compound, but it must be the Grandview Speedway tread pattern. Again, any questions please call Cliff or Ed.

Those wishing to camp at the Speedway please note: Campers can enter the grounds in the fourth turn area on Saturday, September 10 and remain there until the 18th. However, because there are no hookups, sleeping in the campers can only take place September 16-18.

The Wingless Super Sportsman are on the program for the second of two scheduled events in 2022. The visiting class was rained out back in early May, and in their only scheduled race in June of last year. Recent appearances for the Wingless Super Sportsman at Grandview, saw Steve Wilber win in 2019, and Eric Jennings winning in the 2020 event.

Just two-point races remain until the championship is decided in the T.P. Trailer Modified division, with seven-time winner Craig Von Dohren still leading the way, followed by four-time winner Brett Kressley. Other winners this season who will be challenging for a victory on Saturday include Doug Manmiller, Jeff Strunk, Jared Umbenhauer and last week’s winner Ray Swinehart. Other top point drivers looking for their first seasonal win include Duane Howard, Tim Buckwalter, Ryan Grim, Kevin Hirthler, Cory Merkel, and close to three dozen drivers this Saturday night.

Brian Hirthler continues to lead the points parade in the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division and has the most wins with five so far this season including last Saturday. Eleven different drivers have been to victory lane this year including Keith Brightbill, Jordan Henn, Parker Guldin, Lex Shive, Cody Manmiller, Dylan Hoch, Kenny Bock, Steve Young, Mark Kemmerer, and two-time winner Decker Swinehart.

Other top point drivers looking for a win include Kyle Smith, Jimmy Leiby, Mike Schneck Jr., Dakota Kohler, Jesse Hirthler, and Ryan Graver along with a host of others this Saturday night.

The drivers will be racing hard in the final two-point races to improve their spots in the final standings, as well as using these races as a final tune-up for the big Freedom weekend of racing which is just around the corner.

The final night of points will be Championship Night on Saturday, September 10, featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman in a double-header starting at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

