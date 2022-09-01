Darlington Raceway, The NASCAR Foundation, Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Paint Pit Wall Teal & Gold for Childhood & Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

Darlington Raceway, The NASCAR Foundation and Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (MTJF), and local community members united to paint the jump pit wall teal and gold for September to recognize Childhood and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

“Thank you to the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and The NASCAR Foundation for joining us to paint our pit wall for Childhood and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “We are proud to support the efforts by Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex through the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation to impact the lives of families impacted by childhood and ovarian cancer. When fans come to the Shriners Children’s Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend, we hope today’s event will touch their lives and those watching from home."

Darlington Raceway’s charitable arm Darlington Shares, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, made a donation to the MTJF to support their mission to raise awareness and funds for families affected by childhood and ovarian cancers.

“We are thrilled and honored that Darlington Raceway has chosen to paint pit wall teal and gold in honor of ovarian and childhood cancer awareness month,” said Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex. “These are two grossly underfunded cancers that rarely get the media attention and awareness they deserve. Knowing everyone watching at home and all the race fans in attendance will see that these courageous women and children are being recognized, makes us so happy! Thank you, Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway, and The NASCAR Foundation for making this happen. We can’t wait to see it in person during race weekend!”

“One of my favorite parts of our sport is how the NASCAR community comes together to support others, and painting the pit wall teal and gold is a great way to show support for people living with and fighting childhood and ovarian cancers,” said Nichole Krieger, Executive Director, The NASCAR Foundation.

For the third year, the MTJF & The NASCAR Foundation held the Honor a Cancer Hero online auction presented by AdventHealth. The auction let fans bid to have their cancer hero’s name placed on the signature panel of their favorite driver’s race vehicle as part of select races during Childhood and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Heroes will be honored during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway and the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Texas Motor Speedway.

For more information on MTJF, visit martintruexjrfoundation.org. To learn more about The NASCAR Foundation, visit NASCARFoundation.org.

Darlington Raceway PR