Dual at Delta Sees Two Complete Nights of Micro Racing in Stockton

Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union hosts the annual Dual at Delta during Labor Day Weekend on Saturday and Sunday in Stockton. Both nights feature complete points races for the Micro Sprint racers, with four divisions competing on the 1/7th mile dirt oval.



All seats are general admission, priced at $10 for adults, juniors ages 6-12, seniors, and military are $5, while kids 5 & under are FREE! Pit passes are $20. Tickets can be purchased through MyRacePass or at the gate. Drivers meetings will be one hour later each night due to high temperatures forecasted. The drivers meeting will be at 5:30pm each night with hot laps and qualifying to follow. Fans who cannot attend can also see flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner this year.



The Super 600 points battle is unchanged after round ten in August, with Stockton’s Nikko Panella still enjoying a 14-point cushion over Medford’s Ashton Torgerson. Austin Torgerson is 29-points out of the championship lead for the winged 600cc competitors. Eight-time track champion Caden Sarale of Stockton won the most recent feature for the division. Sacramento’s Austin Wood and Stockton’s Alex Panella continue to round out the top-five in the standings. Both nights of Super 600 at the Dual feature 30-lap features paying $500-to-win.



The Non-Wing title fight has closed to a single digit margin, however. Austin Torgerson leads Nikko Panella by just four points after Nikko scored his fourth wingless win on August 20. Ashton Torgerson has drifted to 44 points in arrears and will need a big performance during the Dual to stay within arms length of the $1,000-to-win title. Jeffrey Pahule, Jr. of Brentwood ranks fourth. A pair of top-five finishes has propelled Red Bluff’s Carsen Perkins into fifth in his rookie Micro Sprint campaign. Non-Wing also races for 30-laps each night in $500-to-win events.



Castro Valley’s Andrew Smith denied Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta another trip to victory lane in round ten. Mauldin still has a commanding 127-point lead in the Restricted championship. The balance of the top-five have just 22 points separating them. Brentwood’s Adrianna DeMartini, Manteca’s Brody Rubio, Pleasanton’s Kellan Harper, and Tracy’s Kyle Fernandez are wrestling for the number two spot. They will have 25-lap main events each night to continue their battles, with each paying $300-to-win.



Briggs Davis of Manteca grabbed win number three of the year in the Jr. Sprints to extend his points lead to 32-points. The battle for second in the order is a dead heat as Jackson Tardiff of Vacaville and Heston Stepps of Oakdale are tied with 548 points each. Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta and Haven Sherman of Citrus Heights round out the top-five.



Twin qualifying heat races and a 20-lap feature for $200 to win await the youngest drivers at Delta Speedway on each night of the Dual at Delta.



Courtesy of C&P Promotions, all member drivers in Juniors and Restricted who race at least 12 of 14 events will be eligible for drawings for a new Yamaha engine core and a new PMP chassis 600 frame and body.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Kludt Oil and Propane, Interstate Truck Center, Papé Kenworth, Van De Pol Petroleum, Hostile Wheels, Genova Bakery, Winner’s Bingo, Solari’s Backhoe Service, and PMP Chassis for their support of the 2022 racing season. Race fans are encouraged to check out Dave Royce and Royce Farms Barbeque for the best racing food on the planet. Come thirsty as adult beverages are now available as well! RacingJunk.com is the official classifieds website of Delta Speedway.



Delta Speedway PR