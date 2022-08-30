Macon Speedway Set For 42nd Herald & Review 100 Thursday

The 42nd annual Herald & Review 100, one of the most popular races on the Summer Nationals tour each year, is finally set to go green this Thursday, September 1 at Macon Speedway after a 56-day delay. The 1/5-mile high-banked dirt track held its first Herald & Review race in 1981 and the list of winners throughout the years continues to impress.

From the early years with the likes of Butch Garner, who won the first race, Bob Pierce, Jim Leka, Dick Taylor, Scott Bloomquist, Kevin Weaver, and Billy Moyer to recent years with Moweaqua, IL’s own Shannon Babb, Bobby Pierce, Brian Shirley, Ryan Unzicker, Gordy Gundaker, and Brandon Sheppard, the talent that has found Macon Speedway victory lane is unmatched.

This Thursday night’s event will add another name, or perhaps an experienced one who has already claimed the elusive trophy, to the long list of winners. Could it be a first timer, maybe someone like Jason Feger, who picked up an impressive victory at Lincoln Speedway earlier this summer.

The Summer National tour officially ended in July with Bobby Pierce claiming another title but there is unfinished business with the Herald & Review trophy up for grabs. Also, as an added bonus for Pro Late Model drivers, a $200 award has been put up for the top finishing driver in a Pro Late Model car.

Adding to the fun will be the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds racing for a $1,500 top prize. The class has been strong all year at the track, boasting full car counts on a weekly basis with great racing. This Thursday’s event should be no different with some of the best racing for the additional prize money.

Pit gates for Thursday’s event will open at 3:00 PM with grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and qualifying at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $30, while kids 11 and under are $5. An all-access pit/grandstand band will be available for $40.

Macon Speedway will then have this Saturday off as everyone heads south for the Du Quoin State Fair races. The regular season will finish with three more Saturday nights, September 10, 17, and 24.

For more information on Macon Speedway’s Thursday night special, visit www.maconracing.com.

Macon Speedway PR