$50,000 Bonus On The Line At Du Quoin State Fair Race This Weekend

A record Du Quoin State Fair stock car pay day is in the sights of seventeen-year-old Jesse Love after victory in the Atlas Allen Crowe 100 ARCA Menard’s race at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The second half of the Performance Seed Dirt Double is at stake, a $50,000 reward to the driver who can win both Illinois dirt events on the ARCA schedule. With a victory in the Rustoleum Automotive 100 on the Magic Mile, the Californian could pocket well more than $63,000. If so, it would be the richest stock car payday in Du Quoin history.

Love started on the pole and led every lap at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on August 21, in a race impacted by weather and a scheduled concert. Now that the first leg of the Performance Seed Dirt Double has been captured, the Venturini team turns its attention to the Sunday night of Labor Day Weekend and the picturesque mile dirt track on the south side of Du Quoin, Illinois and the Rustoleum 100 under the lights.

Just ten drivers have swept both events and the last came with Parker Kligerman in 2009. Even if the $50,000 isn’t distributed September 4, a guaranteed $5000 bonus is up for grabs to the ARCA driver posting the best finish in both dirt events, also courtesy of Performance Seed. Last year’s Rustoleum 100 was also run under the lights and 15-year-old Landen Lewis became the youngest race winner in Du Quoin State Fairgrounds history leading a record 104 laps in the process.

It’s all part of a Labor Day weekend full of racing which also includes the ARCA Menards Series on Sunday night and DIRTcar Modifieds both nights.

Practice for the USAC Silver Crown championship cars begins Saturday, September 3 at 5 p.m. with qualifying slated at 6:30 and the Ted Horn 100 presented by MiteXstream at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, September 4 event schedule will begin with practice at 4:15, qualifying at 6:00, and feature racing at 6:30.

Tickets will be available on raceday or by calling the Du Quoin Fair office at 618-542-1535. Info and tickets can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

For more info, visit www.trackenterprises.com.

