Grandview Speedway Quick Results - August 27, 2022

Racing next weekend on the Grandview Speedway schedule will be Saturday, September 3, featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program, that will also see the Wingless Super Sportsman Racers joining the show starting at 7:30 pm.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:15 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, while children ages 11 and under are admitted free of charge.

Friday, September 2 will feature Round 8 with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars in action starting at 7 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm., Grandstand gates open at 6 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 for the Friday event.

The 52nd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship is the next big event on the schedule, coming up on Saturday, September 17. Lap sponsorships at $20 per lap are now available by contacting Tina Rogers, Tommy Kramer or announcer Jeff Ahlum at the track on race night.

The T. P. Trailer Modified and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman drivers will be using the final point race events of the summer season to prepare for the big Freedom weekend of racing in September. The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman will compete in the Freedom 38 on Friday, September 16, and the T.P. Trailer Modifieds will compete in the 52nd annual Freedom 76 Championship on Saturday, September 17. Race info is available on the track website under the Freedom 76 tab at www.grandviewspeedway.com.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): RAY SWINEHART, Jeff Strunk, Brett Kressley, Jared Umbenhauer, Craig Von Dohren, Ron Haring Jr., Bobby Trapper Jr., Duane Howard, Brett Gilmore, Tim Buckwalter, Doug Manmiller, Michael Storms, Kevin Hirthler, Ryan Grim, Dan Waisempacher, Jesse Leiby, Kevin Graver Jr., Kyle Lilick, John Willman, Mark Kratz, Nate Brinker, Dylan Swinehart, Ryan Beltz, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Mike Lisowski, Craig Whitmoyer, Justin Grim, Joe Funk

DID NOT QUALIFY: Brad Arnold, Cory Merkel, Addison Meitzler, Brad Grim, Ron Kline, Steve Swinehart, Carroll Hine III

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): BRIAN HIRTHLER, Mark Mohr, Parker Guldin, Mike Myers, Matt Clay, Joey Vaccaro, Adrianna Delliponti, Steve Young, Nathan Mohr, Dylan Hoch, Jimmy Leiby, Kyle Smith, Cody Manmiller, Decker Swinehart, Mark Gaugler, Keith Haring, Zach Steffy, Zane Roth, Logan Bauman, BJ Joly, Bryan Rhoads, Nathan Horn, Kenny Bock, Ryan Graver, Dakota Kohler, Mike Schneck Jr., Michael Burrows, DNS – Jesse Landis

DID NOT QUALIFY: Josh Adams, Wayne Rotenberger, Weston Mensch, Nicholas Hamm, Hunter Iatalese, Chris Esposito, Katelyn Bailey, Kyle Hartzell, Jesse Hirthler

OUTLAW RACING SERIES VINTAGE FEATURE FINISH (12 laps): KENNY GILMORE, Mike Stofflet, Brett Peters, Todd Lapp, Wes Cassel, KEVIN KUSER (first Sportsman), Gage Phillips, Joe Medaglia, Curt Neiman, Myron Haydt, Bill Carr, Steve Hahn, Andy Cassel, DNS – Bill Gerhart, Scott Schaeffer

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, September 2 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm.

Saturday, September 3 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Wingless Super Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, September 10 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, September 16 – 9th annual FREEDOM 38 CHAMPIONSHIP for T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman $2000 to win, plus Modified practice – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, September 17 – 52nd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CHAMPIONSHIP for T.P. Trailer Modifieds – 7 pm.

Saturday, September 24 - Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm. (Rain date for Freedom 76)

Grandview Speedway PR