Logan Roberson Scores Pro Late Model Victory at Virginia Motor Speedway; Austin Hubbard Crowned 2022 Champion

Logan Roberson of Waynesboro, VA made his trip to Virginia Motor Speedway for some FASTRAK World Championship practice count, and in a big way. Roberson rocketed past Austin Hubbard of Bridgeville, DE for the lead on lap 21 and then pulled away from the field to go on to grab the win in the Victory Lap Pro Late Model 30 lap feature.

“It’s always great to get a win here, we feel really good about our chances in the upcoming $50,000 to win FASTRAK World Championship in September,” commented Roberson in Virginia Is For Racing Lovers victory lane.

Hubbard with his runner-up finish was crowned the 2022 Victory Lap Pro Late Model, his second at Virginia Motor Speedway.

Austin Hubbard jumped to the lead on the drop of the green flag and looked to have the race with Trevor Collins close in second. By lap 10 Logan Roberson had moved himself into second and was closing on the leader. It looked like Hubbard would have enough to hold off Roberson that was until lap 21 when Roberson rocketed past for the lead out of turn 2. Once out front, Roberson pulled away from the field and went on to score the win by 4.995 seconds. Rounding out the top 5 were Hubbard, Ray Love Jr., Trevor Collins, and Nick Davis.

In the Budweiser Modified 25 lap feature Joey Polevoy of Powhatan, VA led flag to flag to score his second win of the season. Polevoy jumped to the lead on the drop of the green flag with Lance Grady in tow. On lap 3 point leader Chase Butler had a bit of a scare spinning to bring out the first caution of the race. On lap 12 Bret Hamilton would take second from Grady and set out to catch the leader. Polevoy would hold off Hamilton for the win. Rounding out the top 5 were Chase Butler, Lance Grady, and Brent Bordeaux.

Rebounding from his lap 4 spin, Chase Butler of Mechanicsville, VA was crowned the 2022 Budweiser Modified Champion for the second year in a row. Butler was the only driver in the modified division to finish in the top 5 each race.

Davis Lipscombe of Mechanicsville, VA returned to the Truckin Thunder Sportsman division with one goal, to pick up the win. The division’s 2021 champion did just that getting by Matt Meads of Elizabeth City, NC on lap 10. With seven laps to go, Tim Shelton of Fredericksburg, VA had made his way to back to the runner-up spot. With five laps to go Shelton would try to get inside Lipscombe in turn 1 only to have Lipscombe to use the high-side to his advantage to hold on to the top spot. Lipscombe would go on to take the win and keep Shelton from matching his perfect record set in 2021. Rounding out the top five were Shelton, Matt Meads, Adam Breeden, and James Givens.

Shelton would be crowned the 2022 Truckin Thunder Champion finishing no worse than second during the 2022 season.

It took Johnny Brooks of Aylett, VA eight laps to work his way to the lead in the Collision One Limited Stock Car 20 lap feature from his sixth place starting position. Once out front Brooks would go on to score his third win of the season. Brooks would get by Ryan Hutchens on lap 8 with an inside move out of turn 2. Brian Maxey would close in on the leader with laps winding down, but would be involved in a caution ending his night. Brooks would go on to score the win over Ryan Hutchens, Cory Bradley, Jacob Buie, and Brandon Bowler.

Brian Maxey of King George, VA would be crowned the 2022 Collision One Limited Stock Car Champion.

The next event for the speedway will be the $50,000 to win FASTRAK World Championship presented by Dealer Group USA set for September 23-24, 2022. The highest paying Pro Late Model event will attract some of the top drivers in the country to the ½ mile speed plant located in Jamaica, VA.

The format for the event will include practice, qualifying, and heats on Friday, September 23 and B Mains and feature on Saturday, September 24. Any driver not making the feature will be entered into a drawing for a brand new GM 604 motor valued at $7500.

More details about the big weekend will be released in the coming week. A support class will be announced next week.

Bill Sawyer’s Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½ mile dirt oval track is located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland and the Hampton Roads area.

Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½ mile dirt oval track is located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland and the Hampton Roads area.

MEDIA CONTACT: DAVE SEAY (804) 758-1867 OR (804) 357-7223

RACE RESULTS FOR COLLISSION ONE CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT, SATURDAY AUGUST 27, 2022:

Victory Lap Pro Late Model (30 Laps): 1. 17R-Logan Roberson[4]; 2. 38B-Austin Hubbard[1]; 3. 08-Ray Love Jr[5]; 4. 72-Trevor Collins[3]; 5. 71-Davis Lipscombe[9]; 6. 96-Matthew Hildebrand[6]; 7. 8-Jeremy Pilkerton[8]; 8. 37-Bud Stinson[10]; 9. 28-Tyler Dettor[12]; 10. 36-Cody Dawson[2]; 11. 7-Curtis Hughes[13]; 12. 92-Nick Davis[7]; 13. 38-Nicolas Love[11]; 14. 17H-Charles Hale Jr[14

Fast Qualifier: Logan Roberson – 18.826 seconds

Truckin Thunder Sportsman (25 laps): 1. 71-Davis Lipscombe[4]; 2. 55-Tim Shelton[8]; 3. 23-Matt Meads[2]; 4. 01X-Adam Breeden[6]; 5. 8-James Givens[1]; 6. 47-Hunter Wright[7]; 7. 25-Tyler Shipp[3]; 8. 101-Tony Breeden[9]; 9. 74-Jim Grady JR[14]; 10. 57-Robert Miller[16]; 11. 89-Robert Jenkins[12]; 12. 16-Brett Adkins[5]; 13. 45-William Baker[10]; 14. 01-Tommy Upshaw[11]; 15. 1-Billy Adkins[15]; 16. 4-Doug Lincoln[13]

Fast Qualifier: Brett Adkins – 21.035 seconds

Budweiser Modified (25 laps): 1. 51-Joey Polevoy[2]; 2. 1ST-Bret Hamilton[3]; 3. 11-Chase Butler[4]; 4. 48-Lance Grady[1]; 5. 40-Brent Bordeaux[5]; 6. 75-Kelly Barricks[10]; 7. 55-Jason Sage[12]; 8. 44-Stephen Bryant[11]; 9. 72-Ronald Lamborgini[13]; 10. 11K-Robert Kramer[9]; 11. 21J-Curtis Mason[8]; 12. 814-Samuel Lamborgini[6]; 13. 7+7-Jeff Solinger[7]

Fast Qualifier: Chase Butler – 19.627 seconds

Collision One Limited Stock Car (20 laps): 1. 7-Johnny Brooks[6]; 2. 14H-Ryan Hutchens[2]; 3. 41-Cory Bradley[8]; 4. 21-Jacob Buie[7]; 5. 14-Brandon Bowler[12]; 6. 25-John Hankins Jr[11]; 7. 30-Zac Elliott[13]; 8. 55-Raymond Harper[3]; 9. 59-Adam Spelman[15]; 10. 37-Mike Harris[14]; 11. 5-Brian Maxey[5]; 12. 01-Trent Clemans[4]; 13. 10-Ernie Dettbarn[1]; 14. 85-WL Johnston[10]; 15. 92-Kacey Gordan[9]; 16. 18-James Slough[16]; 17. 08-Chad Champion[17]

Fast Qualifier: Johnny Brooks – 22.351 seconds

Lipscombe, Polevoy, and Brooks Score wins While Shelton, Butler, and Maxey Crowned Champions

