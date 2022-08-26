Darlington Raceway Ramps Up Fan Experience for Start of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

As fans descend on Darlington Raceway for the Shriners Children’s presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend on Sept. 3-4, there will be an abundance of activities and entertainment, highlighted by the fierce, competitive racing at the track Too Tough To Tame featuring the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 3 and opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in the 73rd running of the crown jewel Cook Out Southern 500® on Sunday, Sept. 4.

“For the Shriners Children’s presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend, we will host activities throughout the venue to keep fans entertained from the moment they arrive until the start of the Cook Out Southern 500,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “This is one of the crown-jewel race weekends in NASCAR and all of motorsports, so we look forward to welcoming our loyal race fans back to the track Too Tough To Tame to make memories that will last a lifetime.”

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Darlington Raceway will host the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Champions Trophy Tour as part of Track for Laps for Charity event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Track Laps for Charity offers fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around the track Too Tough To Tame for a donation of $20. All proceeds from the event will support Shriners Children’s and Darlington Shares.

Race fans can also get their photo with the one of the most coveted trophies in motorsports, the Johnny Mantz Southern 500 Trophy, that will be awarded to the winner of the 73rd running of the Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race. The trophies will be located in the NASCAR Cup Series garage with photo opportunities available to fans from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fans should enter Gate 39B, enter through the infield tunnel and park in the Cup Garage. For more information on Track Laps for Charity, visit www.darlingtonraceway.com/ events/tracklaps/.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, Darlington Raceway will host the fourth annual Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation. The running event will honor the life of the City of Florence, S.C. Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, who lost his life in the line of duty on Oct. 3, 2018. Runners can register for the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore online at darlingtonraceway.com/ memorial5k.

On Friday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m., campers are invited to join Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp at the Trackside Live stage in the Midway for a Friday Night Concert with the Josh Brannon Band. At 5 p.m., Cook Out and Coca-Cola will be providing vanilla milkshakes and soda to make old fashioned Coke Floats. There will also be yard games and giveaways. The DJ and concert will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Additional opportunities for fans of all ages to have fun and engage at the track will be present throughout Saturday and Sunday of race weekend including the following:

Throughout the weekend, Photo Moments will be held at various locations around track grounds. Fans can be captured with partner frames including the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Cook Out Southern 500 and NASCAR Playoffs.

NASCAR Kids Zone will make its return to the midway throughout Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend with coloring stations, face painting, driver roster puzzles, design a Next Gen race car, chalk art, balloon artists and other kid-friendly activities like Midway Mania Punch Card that children of any age can enjoy. NASCAR drivers will host kid’s only Q&A’s including Noah Gragson on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. and Michael McDowell on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

NASCAR Kids Zone fueled by Adventure Force will include a champion racer ride-on, crash racers circuit and the brand new NASCAR RC cars.

Campers present during race weekend can also expect a few surprises around the campgrounds. The Rvezy Infield Camper Hub will be open with food, games and a live DJ from Friday to Sunday.

The eNASCAR Gaming Hauler will return to the midway featuring four iRacing simulators racing virtual Darlington Raceway as well as a Gamer tent featuring Mario Kart. The area will be open before the green flag each race day.

Following the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 on Saturday, Sept. 3, Kyle Petty will be doing a book signing for his memoir, Swerve or Die , from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at South of Pearl at 117 Edwards Avenue, Darlington, S.C. He will also be performing some of his original music at the event. Copies of his book will be available for purchase and admission is free.

Fans will be able to see local groups perform in the midway at the Group Performance Stage throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Red Carpet Driver Walk with NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be held on Sunday at 5:20 p.m. Drivers will walk from the Cup Garage on the red carpet to pit road to their race cars for pre-race festivities.

Trackside Live will return to the heart of the midway to entertain fans with driver Q&As, personalities, music and all manner of entertainers including:

Saturday 8:30 a.m. Inland Band

Saturday 12:00 p.m. Sheldon Creed Q&A

Saturday 12:15 p.m. Justin Allgaier Q&A

Saturday 2:00 p.m. The Tim Clark Band

Sunday 12:30 p.m. The Travelin Kine Band

Sunday 1:45 p.m. Rory Zak Band

Sunday 3:00 p.m. Austin Cindric Q&A

Sunday 3:15 p.m. Christopher Bell Q&A

Sunday 3:30 p.m. Terry Labonte Q&A

Sunday 4:30 p.m. Josh Brannon Band

Stay informed about all the activities in and around Darlington Raceway during the Shriners Children’s presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend at www.darlingtonraceway.com/ fanguide.

Darlington Raceway PR