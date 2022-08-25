NASCAR Appoints Longtime Track Executive Julie Giese as President of the NASCAR Chicago Street Course

Today, NASCAR announced that Julie Giese, current President of Phoenix Raceway, will transition to the same role overseeing all NASCAR operations for the NASCAR Cup Series first-ever Chicago Street Course, which will take place July 1-2, 2023.

While Giese will immediately begin work on several key initiatives in Chicago, she will also continue to oversee all day-to-day operations at Phoenix Raceway through NASCAR Championship Weekend in November. Following the crowning of four NASCAR champions in the desert, Julie will turn her focus full-time to the Chicago Street Course, including relocation to Chicago and opening a NASCAR office. Along with building a fully dedicated in-market team, Giese will lead all efforts for the event, including NASCAR’s commitment to deliver benefits to Chicago’s residents, engagement with youth programs and support for the local business community.

“Julie brings a long history of driving results and managing high profile initiatives at NASCAR venues – from her work in promoting the $400 million redevelopment of Daytona International Speedway to her leadership role as president of a thriving Phoenix Raceway,” said Chip Wile, NASCAR senior vice president and chief track properties officer. “Most importantly, Julie understands the importance of diversity and prioritizing the local communities in which we race. As such, she will work with local, diverse business owners to partner on all aspects of the event weekend – from philanthropic efforts to suppliers, caterers and hoteliers."

Under her leadership, Giese also oversaw a $178 million modernization effort at Phoenix Raceway to reinvent the fan experience and transform the venue into a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment facility. As a result, Phoenix became home to NASCAR’s Championship Weekend in 2020, and it was announced in June that Championship Weekend will return to Avondale for the fourth consecutive year in 2023.

Since attendance limitations due to the COVID pandemic were lifted in 2021, all three NASCAR Cup Series events (one spring race and two Championship races) at Phoenix Raceway have sold out, including the fastest sellout in the history of the track for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship race later this fall.

“I look forward to making Chicago my new home and leading NASCAR’s deep involvement in Chicago to make this incredible event successful for this great city and for motorsports,” said Giese, a Wisconsin native. “NASCAR events bring tremendous economic impact to their host communities as the world’s most loyal fans come to see the greatest drivers in the world. We look forward to hosting them in the world-class city of Chicago.

“As for my time at Phoenix Raceway – I am humbled to have had the opportunity to lead such an amazing team, and to work alongside and develop relationships with so many tremendous people across the Avondale and Phoenix communities. I look forward to celebrating with them all during 2022 NASCAR Championship Weekend.”

Phoenix Raceway continues to be a critical venue on the NASCAR schedule, including hosting the next two NASCAR Championship Weekends in 2022 and 2023. NASCAR will begin a search for the next president of Phoenix Raceway, and further details will be announced once the search is complete.

Tickets for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend will go on-sale later this year at NASCARChicago.com. Additional details and elements of the weekend will be announced soon, and fans can follow @NASCARChicago on social media for the latest real-time updates on all aspects of the event.

