Triple Header This Saturday at Grandview, Tire Infomation for Freedom 76

The 60th anniversary season of auto racing at Grandview Speedway has just three weeks of point race competition remaining on the schedule, which should make for some intense racing heading into this weekend’s action.

This Saturday, August 27, the racing program will feature the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program starting at 7:30 pm. The show will include qualifying events for both classes leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature race, the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature, and the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Racers will join in the program participating in a feature event only.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:15 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children ages 11 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission for members is $35, while those without a license can enter the pit area for $40.

Prior to the racing action on Saturday will be the weekly Low Down and Dirty Meet and Greet. This week’s drivers include Modified driver Steve Young along with Sportsman driver Ryan Graver and Vintage driver Myron Haydt. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing one on one.

The 52nd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship is the next big event on the schedule, coming up on Saturday, September 17. Lap sponsorships at $20 per lap are now available by contacting Tina Rogers, Tommy Kramer or Jeff Ahlum at the track on race night. Lap sponsorships are a great way for fans to wish their favorite driver’s good luck in the big race, or for businesses to do some advertising. All lap sponsorships will be read on the public address system each week leading up to and including race night on September 17, as well as a listing in the track program Grandview Groove, and will be posted on social media.

The Freedom 76 weekend begins on Friday, September 16 with the 9th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship race paying $2000 to the winner, along with practice time for Modified drivers wishing to participate in the Freedom 76 starting at 7:30 pm.

The Freedom 76 Modified Championship is on Saturday, September 17. Pit gates open at 9 am for inspections, Grandstand ticket windows open at 3 pm. with racing starting at 7 pm. Fans will be able to enter the Grandstand areas between 9 am. and 12 Noon to reserve seats with blankets.

Speedway management has released some important information for the Freedom 76 weekend regarding tires. Due to the ongoing issues with the supply of tires this season, tire compounds will be OPEN for the Freedom 76, any tire compound will be allowed to be used to race with in the Championship event. Entry forms for the Freedom 76 are available on line at www.grandviewspeedway.com or at the pit office on race night.

Races teams also please note, there will be a limited amount of tires available for sale at the track this Saturday, when the pit gate opens at 4 pm.

Craig Von Dohren will be leading the T.P. Trailer Modified drivers into action this Saturday night after scoring his seventh point race win of the season last week. Brett Kressley who sits second in points, has scored four wins this season and will be looking to close the gap in the point standings. Other winners this season include Doug Manmiller, Jeff Strunk and Jared Umbenhauer who will be in action looking to add another win to their totals.

Duane Howard, Tim Buckwalter, Ryan Grim, Kevin Hirthler, Cory Merkel and nearly three dozen drivers will be in action on Saturday night battling for top honors in the main event.

Brian Hirthler leads the points parade in the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division and has the most wins with four so far this season. Ten different drivers have been to victory lane this year including Keith Brightbill, Jordan Henn, Parker Guldin, Lex Shive, Cody Manmiller, Dylan Hoch, Kenny Bock, Steve Young and two-time winner Decker Swinehart.

Other top point drivers looking for a win include Kyle Smith, Jimmy Leiby, Mike Schneck Jr., Dakota Kohler, Jesse Hirthler , and Ryan Graver along with a host of others this Saturday night.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, August 27 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Friday, September 2 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, September 3 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Wingless Super Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, September 10 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, September 16 – 9th annual FREEDOM 38 CHAMPIONSHIP for T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman $2000 to win, plus Modified practice – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, September 17 – 52nd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CHAMPIONSHIP for T.P. Trailer Modifieds – 7 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR