SpeedTour Grand Prix Festival featuring Trans Am Series and Sportscar Vintage Racing Association coming to World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023

The SpeedTour Grand Prix Festival, featuring the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and Sportscar Vintage Racing Association, will join World Wide Technology Raceway’s stellar calendar of motorsports events in 2023. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis in Madison, Illinois, WWTR is the only track in the world hosting NASCAR Cup Series, NTT INDYCAR SERIES and NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series events. The inaugural SpeedTour Grand Prix Festival is scheduled for WWTR’s 2.0-mile road course on September 22-24, 2023.

The Trans Am Series is America’s road racing series and dates back to 1966. Throughout the years, some of the greatest names in motorsports have participated in the Trans Am Series, including Tommy Kendall, Mark Donohue, Peter Gregg, Bob Tullius and Wally Dallenbach Jr. Recent standouts include NASCAR drivers Kaz Grala, Paul Menard and Natalie Decker, as well as Indy Lights star Ernie Francis Jr.

Trans Am race weekends consist of two races, one combining the 800+ horsepower TA class with XGT, SGT and GT production classes, and one featuring the rapidly-growing TA2™ class. Trans Am races feature entry lists of more than 70 cars, including Mustangs, Camaros, Challengers and Corvettes. Races are televised on CBS Sports Network, and also livestreamed on the series’ social media platforms.

WWTR’s drag strip pit area will be transformed into a giant paddock, midway, car show, food-and-beer festival, and concert venue for the fans.

“One of our primary goals at WWTR has been to provide world-class motorsports to a diverse array of racing fans,” said WWTR CEO and Owner Curtis Francois. “We’ve showcased the best of NHRA on our drag strip and our oval hosts the stars of both NASCAR Cup and INDYCAR. Our drift arena hosts the premier international drifting series with Formula Drift and now we’re thrilled to showcase our reconfigured 2.0-mile road course with the stars of Trans Am and SVRA.”

“The SpeedTour Grand Prix Festival is unlike anything we’ve presented in the past at World Wide Technology Raceway,” said Chris Blair, WWTR’s Executive Vice Present and General Manager. “The event will encompass our entire facility with great racing, an interactive paddock, manufacturer’s midway, car show, live music and food-and-beer festival. Tony Parella and his team are open-minded and want to create unique and entertaining events, which is one of our primary missions here at WWTR.”

The iconic Trans Am Series is operated by the Trans Am Race Company, LLC.

“We are incredibly pleased to add World Wide Technology Raceway to the Trans Am and SVRA schedules next year,” said SpeedTour CEO Tony Parella. “The staff at WWTR is excellent at what they do and really understand how to put on a great event. We are very excited to introduce Trans Am and SVRA to the St. Louis market. The Midwest has a very passionate motorsports fan base, and we can’t wait for them to have the opportunity to see the sports cars in action.”

SVRA is guided by a philosophy encouraging the restoration, preservation, and racing of historically-significant automobiles. The vintage class is populated with motor racing’s iconic machinery from days gone by, including iconic Formula 1, Can-Am, NASCAR Cup Series and Trans Am classics.

The 2023 Trans Am and SVRA schedules will be released at a later date.

