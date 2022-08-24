Pro Late Model Clash for 2022 Championship Resumes Saturday in Madera

An outstanding clash between Washington’s Jadan Walbridge and Las Vegas’ Kyle Keller for the 2022 Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Model championship resumes Saturday at Madera Speedway. The seventh round of the series is an 80-lap feature. Each driver is battling to be one step closer to securing the championship with the finale looming large on October 15. The 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models are also charging towards their climax with a 70-lap MAVTV-televised feature this Saturday night. INEX Bandoleros and NCMA Sprint Cars are also scheduled.



All tickets will be sold at the track ticket booth for a busy night of racing entertainment at the fastest one-third mile in the west. Adult tickets are $20, seniors are $15, youth ages 6-12 are $10 and kids five and under are free. Race fans can “Join” www.YouTube.com/ShortTrackTV for $19.99 per month for a members-only live stream as well.



Walbridge steered his blue No. 07 Pro Late Model to his third victory of the campaign on July 30, grabbing the $5,000 triumph in the Summer Speedfest. The win also propelled him into the points lead over Keller by just eight points. Keller has led an outstanding 164 laps throughout the first six races while Walbridge has paced the action for a total of 80 circuits.



Ethan Nascimento of Manteca ranks third in the standings after a career-best Pro Late Model performance of third in the Speedfest. Eagle, Idaho’s Jacob Smith is fourth in the championship with two top-fives this season. Madera Late Model non-televised points leader Jason Aguirre of Atwater rounds out the top-five in the standings.



Eric Nascimento, Jr. returns to the series this weekend looking for another victory after winning last April.



The Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Models race across two segments on Saturday. A 50-lap opening stage is followed by a break on the front stretch for adjustments and MAVTV interviews. It is followed by a 30-lap race to the finish.



Madera’s Robbie Kennealy has seen his championship lead in the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series evaporate over the last two rounds. The series for drivers ages 10-16 years old sees the 16-year-old leading, but only by nine points over Kasey Kleyn. Kleyn, age 14, is still searching for his first-career win but has scored five podium finishes this year. Back-to-back feature wins have boosted Ethan Nascimento to within 12 points of the title. Opening night winner Brody Moore of Colorado is fourth followed by Loomis’ Kenna Mitchell.



In 2021, Brody Armtrout claimed the championship on a string of five consecutive victories. Dezel West of Las Vegas holds the distinction of the fewest wins for a champion with two wins on the way to the inaugural 2016 title. Wins will be on the minds of the youngest stock car drivers in the west with a 70-lap main event split across stages of 40-laps and 30-laps.



Speaking of wins, Las Vegas’ Kellen Keller has used four trips to the winner’s circle to accumulate an 11-point lead over Skyler Schoppe in the INEX Bandolero division. They will stage a 20-lap feature on Saturday.



NCMA Sprints have had a strong summer of Non-Wing Sprint Car action with Justin Kawahata the most recent winner on August 6. They will compete in a 30-lap main event on Saturday with some open-wheel excitement for the race fans.



Action gets underway on Friday with practice from 5pm until 8:30pm with pit gates opening at 3pm. On Saturday, pit gates open at noon with practice at 2:00pm. Qualifying hits the track at 4:10pm. Heat races are at 5:15pm followed by opening ceremonies are at 6:00pm. All four main events will follow.



For more information about the Madera Speedway including how to advertise with a race team on MAVTV please visit www.racemadera.com or call the race office at 209-356-1968.



The 2022 season would not be possible without the support of Lunkerdaddy Fishing Lures, 51FIFTY LTM, Mission Foods, 805 Beer, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, and Sunoco Race Fuel.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Monday nights at 3:00pm Pacific and 6:00pm Eastern.



2022 MADERA MAVTV LATE MODEL SCHEDULE

March 5 - $5,000-to-win

April 2

April 30

May 21 – Military Tribute Night

June 25 – Reverend Ron Spencer Red, White Blue Classic

July 30 - $5,000-to-win

August 27

September 17

October 15 - $10,000-to-win Short Track Shootout

October 29 – Pumpkin Cup Open (Non-Points)

