Want Clear, Colorful & Informative? New ‘LED’ Scoring Trilons to Enhance Fan Experience at Daytona International Speedway During This Weekend’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 & Wawa 250

Daytona International Speedway will unveil its two newly-updated, three-sided, LED trilon leaderboards, which will broadcast in over 281 trillion colors, during this weekend’s Wawa 250 Powered by Coca Cola and the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The trilon leaderboards, which are located on opposite ends of the front stretch, have stood tall for years in the UNOH Fanzone near the NASCAR Cup Series garage and at pit road exit. Now featuring three crisp, colorful LED screens, they stand approximately 77-feet tall and 10-feet wide so fans in all sections of the venue can get a clear look at driver positions as they continuously swap throughout the races. With the ability to broadcast in more than 281 trillion colors, the newly skinned trilons will shine bright in the evening sky, as the sun sets throughout the two anticipated nighttime races (Aug 26 & Aug. 27).

Both scoring towers will now offer incredible and unique technological features, which include:

Each leaderboard panel has 737.28 square-feet of LEDs

Leaderboards will be integrated with live NASCAR Timing and Scoring feeds to allow for fans to track their favorite driver

Color Capacity is 281 trillion colors

Each leaderboard has a total of 2,211.84 square-feet of active LED

Each LED module measures 14.4 x 14.4 inches

Total number of LED modules for each side of the leaderboard is 512

Each three-sided leaderboard has a total of 1,536 total LED modules

LED Lifetime is 100,000 hours

256 levels of dimming capabilities

Ability to play separate and/or different content on each side of any of the leaderboards simultaneously

Total weight of the LED Panels per leaderboard is 19,968 lbs.

Content can be displayed in static or motion formats

Connected to each of the scoring trilons is a jumbotron (26’ x 48’) where fans can catch additional replays of the most intense moments of the Wawa 250 and Coke Zero Sugar 400, as life-like as watching it in real time. The track has a total of four jumbotrons that line pit road, with two attached to the leaderboards and the others behind the middle sections of pit road. The two screens in that middle sector are larger in size (40’ x 80’), allowing fans to see the action LIVE from the mammoth grandstands, allowing fans to watch the video boards for even more content during the races on the iconic 2.5-mile tri-oval.

The giant video boards will also be used as a part of the #LightUpDAYTONA experience via the NASCAR Tracks App. Fans can download the app to become a part of the light show that will take place after the pre-race ceremonies on both Friday and Saturday, then again after the 2nd stage break in Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400. When prompted, fans will open the app, face their cameras towards the track, and after clicking “light show”, their phone flashlights will light up the grandstands in tune with the vibrant video display reflected on those video boards.

These latest electronic additions are part of a host of new amenities designed to enhance the fan experience at Daytona International Speedway, along with UNOH Fanzone and Kid’s VIP Experiences, the various entertainment performances, and so many more race weekend festivities.

The leaderboards and jumbo screens will be alive during pre-race activities and during the action of the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca Cola on Friday at 7:30 p.m., then again during the battle that will ensue in the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season – the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday at 7 p.m.

