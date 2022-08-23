Infield Campers Have Struck Gold with Incredible Array of Interactive Amenities, Performances and Appearances in Daytona Infield and UNOH Fanzone for This Weekend’s Coke Zero Sugar 400

This weekend’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 on the iconic Daytona International Speedway will feature some of the most pressure-packed racing in the history of NASCAR, but inside the 2.5-mile track, infielders will have a plethora of fun-filled festivities to engage in like never before.

The UNOH Fanzone, conveniently located just behind pit row in between the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series garages, will be an entertainment hotspot for fans who have purchased the Fanzone pass add on (just $60). The UNOH Fanzone offers access to driver introductions, the pre-race concert featuring Better Than Ezra, a view into the NASCAR premier series garages, and lots more. It’s a haven of festivities, and it begins Thursday evening. For a full listing of all the fun things to do inside the historical venue, as well as great valued ticket opportunities, log onto www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com.

Here’s the lineup of everything that IS the infield at The World Center of Racing for this weekend’s Wawa 250 Powered by Coca Cola (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m.):

Let’s Get This Party Started! Thursday kicks off the weekend with the Camping Welcome Party, which begins at 6 p.m. in the UNOH Fanzone, with entertainment at 7 p.m. by The Boss Project, the Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band cover group. All infield campers are welcome

Want Interactive Experiences? We’ve Got Them! All the incredible entertainment acts, engaging fan experiences and driver appearances on both Friday and Saturday are available to all fans the who purchase the UNOH Fanzone pass. Gates to the UNOH Fanzone open at 1 p.m. on Friday and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Next Question. Fans can take part in the multiple Q&A sessions offered with their favorite drivers from both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. The driver Lineup on Friday showcases Myatt Snider, Jeb Burton and Justin Allgaier while Saturday will welcome Harrison Burton, Aric Almirola, Erik Jones, and one of the drivers currently just on the outskirts of a playoff bid, Martin Truex Jr.

The Sound of Music. Musical acts include Blue Stone Circle, Stereo FM, and the Coke Zero Sugar 400 headlining pre-race concert act of the weekend, Better Than Ezra, who will actually have their performance on pit road.



The Red Carpet. At 6:45 p.m., prior to driver introductions ahead of Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series will walk the red carpet, located in the Fanzone, to pre-race ceremonies on pit road.



Celebration Station! Fans can take photos with the actual winning trophies in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane. Times are 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.



Kid-Fueled Fun! The younger NASCAR enthusiasts attending the upcoming Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend can enjoy special VIP access with a brand-new, immersive experience for kids 12 and under.

Lifelong Memories. Give the kids the ultimate DAYTONA experience – all children 12 and under with a UNOH Fanzone pass can gain exclusive access to various areas within the track, including a guided garage tour, the 1948 Red Carpet walk, and the opportunity to fist bump their favorite drivers in Fist Bump Alley at driver introductions. Only one chaperone per child is allowed, and each chaperone must be 18+ with a UNOH Fanzone pass. There will also be inflatable games and other activities available for Kid VIPs in the UNOH Fanzone.



Infield Camping Opportunities. All those parking in the world-famous Daytona Infield will receive a complimentary welcome bag upon arrival to get their weekend started. And that’s just the beginning.

Hungry? Need Supplies? Parked fans can pre-order all their camping needs with Kroger by visiting www.kroger.com/order and receive $15 off the first three delivery orders. Offer is available for pickup at One Daytona. Going to the Chapel. Two chapel services are offered on Saturday – one at the Raceway Ministries located inside GEICO Park West at 10 a.m., and another at the Cavalry Ministries located inside the GEICO Orange Tent Campgrounds at 9:30 a.m. The Cavalry Ministries will open for everyone at 11 a.m. following the chapel service and will have activities fo r the entire family throughout the day.



Up Close & Personal. Talk about locker room access! Fans in the UNOH Fanzone can see the garage bays that house all the teams and machines – as well as the drivers – up close. Fans can then walk upstairs and walk atop the NASCAR Cup Series Garages and take a close look at the team haulers as well as the action on the track through the tri-oval.



Surprise and Delight! On Friday afternoon, Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher will be driving through the Campgrounds, passing out bags of ice, DIS branded coolers, and of course, some Coke Zero Sugar. Be on the lookout!



It Pays to Renew Coke Zero Sugar 400 Tickets. The NASCAR Sales Center in the Campground is also offering a free gift to all those who stop by and renew their tickets for the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400. Fans can plan another memorable experience at Daytona International Speedway and look ahead to the next adventure once the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 race weekend comes to a close.



Fireworks Galore. After watching the Coke Zero Sugar 400, infield guests, as well as those in the grandstands, can catch the anticipated post-race fireworks show!



Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and the last chance for drivers to secure their spot in the playoffs. Defending Coke Zero Sugar 400 Champion Ryan Blaney is on the bubble in the 16th and final playoff spot. If a non-winning driver in 2022 goes to Ruff Mortgage Victory Lane, said driver will punch his ticket to the Cup Series playoffs.

Fans can also stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App, for the latest speedway news.

DIS PR