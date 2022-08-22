Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 Sprint Cars head to Bloomsburg Fair Raceway on Wednesday for $6000-to-win main event

The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway is all set for a big night of open cockpit racing on Wednesday evening, August 24 with the national touring Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC) presented by Mobil 1 with a $6000-to-win main event.

Joining the Sprints will be the Super Sportsman cars who will be making their first appearance at the 3/8-mile dirt oval.

The All-Stars raced at Bloomsburg back on April 21 with Anthony Macri of Dillsburg scoring his fourth 410 Sprint win in a row at the time.

The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling Sprint Car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first 'outlaw' Sprint Car organization of the modern era.

After a 10 year stint as owner of the All Stars, Miller passed control of the series to Bert Emick in 1980, a reign that would continue through 2002. Guy Webb then purchased the series from Emick in the summer of 2002 and served as the series President for the next 12 years. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

Wednesday’s event is part of the 10 race ASCoC Tri-State Summer Swing. This past Sunday was rained out at New York’s Weedsport Speedway. That makes Bloomsburg the third race of the swing which includes additional stops at Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro, NJ on Thursday and then back to Pennsylvania for consecutive nights at Williams Grove, Lincoln and Bedford Speedways.

The action at Bloomsburg is expected to be a hard-fought as a number of the popular Pennsylvania Posse will planning to clash with the All Stars.

Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis, IN heads into Bloomsburg as the current ASCoC point leader and a five time winner this season. Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck is the most recent winner on the tour held on August 20 at Utica-Rome Speedway in Vernon, NY. Peck is also second in points.

Grandstands will open at 5:00 pm. Adult admission is $25, students and seniors $15. Pits will open at 4:00 pm. Pit admission is $35.

For up to date news please visit the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ BloomFairRacewy and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ bloomsburgfairraceway/

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway PR