Brown Claims Title; Jason Myers Takes Final Win at Bowman Gray

The dust has settled on the final night of racing at the Madhouse. Tim Brown continues to be the king of Bowman Gray Stadium Racing. And a Myers won the final race of the year in the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series.

Jason Myers qualified second for the Carolina Farm Credit 150 behind Brown, powered into the lead on the initial start, and held off all challengers until the checkered waved. Burt Myers, Jason's brother and 10-time champion, finished runner-up, and Brown was third.

Although Brown didn't win a race this season, he was consistent enough in 2022 to fend off Brandon Ward for the points championship, his 12th overall. It's just the fourth time in seven decades of Brad's Golf Cars Modified history that the points winner didn't win a race. The others were Pee Wee Jones in 1958, Ken Rush in 1966, and Don Smith in 1979.

"I'd like to thank my fans, my family, my sponsors. These guys work their (butts) off," Brown said. "I'm pretty heartbroken that I didn't win a race all year."

It was hard to believe that it came down to the Carolina Farm Credit 150 and Brown was still winless. He actually had the same thing happen in 2005, but he won the final race that night in addition to the points championship.

Entering Saturday night, Brown was ahead of Ward by nine points, so Ward had to finish three spots ahead of Brown to capture the championship. Ward finished sixth, three spots behind Brown.

Ward came up just short in his bid to win the championship.

"I really wish we would've had this car to run three or four weeks ago, and had a chance to go test it some to get a few races under our belts," Ward said. "I feel like we over-adjusted. We tightened it up too much for the race based on what it was doing in practice. We fought hard, man."

There were nine cautions during the 150-lap race, but Ward couldn't get close enough to Brown to pass him.

"With Tim being in the top-three all night we needed to beat him by three spots," Ward said. "So, even if we got up there and won the race, we would've lost the championship. I still wish we could've got up there and made a little bit better effort out of it there, but I'm proud of this team."

With 24 races held in 2022, Brown did rack up 23 top-10 finishes, including 16 top-five finishes.

"He's very, very consistent," Ward said of Brown. "Him and Burt both, they're top two or three every year. This year, we were there. We led it most of the year. When we weren't leading it we were second. (It's) just a good effort by this team."

But not to be outdone, Jason Myers picked up his second win of the season.

"The thing about it is, I know I wasn't racing Tim at the beginning," Jason Myers said. "You know, Tim was racing Brandon tonight. You know, Tim wasn't worried about me. Tim was fine giving the race away to win the championship. That's what you have to do in the last race when you're leading the points. When you're leading, you're vulnerable. You're in a spot where people are going to move you. Second or third or fourth, nobody's going to move you."

On lap 122, Burt Myers passed Tim Brown for second with Myers' brother, Jason, leading. The final caution came out with 25 laps left, and the two brothers fought for the win.

"Same thing everybody else does, I know (Burt) is not going to wreck me," Jason Myers said. "But I know he's good enough to pass me. And the same thing with Tim. If hadn't been points racing, it would've been the same way with Tim."

It was a Neal family showcase Saturday night in the final race of the season in the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series. 14-year-old Riley Neal claimed the checkered initially but was disqualified after post-race technical inspections. That credited Michael Adams with the victory.

But it was Tommy Neal who walked away as the champion. Neal was the defending champion and knew that second-place Justin Taylor had to finish seven positions ahead of him on Saturday to steal away the title.

Tommy Neal ended up finishing fifth in the race, three positions ahead of Taylor with double points being awarded in all divisions. Taylor finished second in the points and Zack Clifton was third.

"My was strategy was, if you could only go back and watch Flo (Racing) I took the (double-file restart) cone every time." Tommy Neal said. "I just go as hard as I go as fast as I go and go as quick as I could. If I could've got all the way to the front, I would have. I dropped the cylinder with about 12-15 (laps) to go and I was imagining I was just holding on as long as I could."

There were five cautions in the race, the final one with seven laps left. Even with the cautions Tommy Neal stayed fifth or sixth throughout most of the race.

"I was still going on as hard as I go," Tommy Neal said. "I wasn't letting up. As long as there wasn't anybody in front of me that was in the points I was going to go as far as I could go."

Tommy Neal not only picked up his second straight championship, he won his third overall.

"It means the world to me because now I'm done with this, I've done all I can do, and I'm moving up to Modified next year," Tommy Neal said. "I had a great time in Modified... The old red 21, it'll be back. There'll be a few new drivers driving next year, so you'll see the old red 21 next year."

Tommy Neal said he accomplished all he could in the Sportsman Series.

"My goal all year, Dylan Ward wanted me to win back-to-back championships," Tommy Neal said. "I was going to run Modified this year, but I said ‘OK, I'll run back-to-back' if the Lord sees fit, and we got it, and that's all that matters."

Neal already has big expectations for his great nephew Riley Neal next year.

"Riley's doing an awesome job," Tommy Neal said. "He's a wheel man. He's done a great job. Next year, if he has a good, cool head he'll probably win him a championship and he'll become one of the youngest drivers to ever win a championship.”

In the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Series, the family theme continued in the season finale. Nate Gregg won the 20-lap race and his father, Billy, won the championship - his fourth overall.

Gerald Robinson Jr. was leading the race and battling with Christian Joyce, but as they flew into turn three of the final lap, they became entangled and spun out. That allowed third-place Nate Gregg to dash into first place and take the checkered flag, his fifth win of the season.

"Man, it feels great," Nate Gregg said.

Also, because of the wreck, Billy Gregg, who was 26 points ahead of Nate for first place before the race, won the championship.

"We did what we needed to do," Billy Gregg said. "We came out here and we won the championship, we won the race, we won Rookie of the Year. We won the most races.”

The final race of the season was the 15-lap race in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series. Chuck Wall won the race for his second win of the season, but A.J. Sanders finished runner-up, which was good enough for his third points championship.

Sanders, who won seven races this season, had a 20-point lead over Brandon Brendle before the race. But Brendle ran into some mechanical issues and went out early in the race.

"It feels great," Sanders said. "To be 54 years old and do this - 40 years and here we are. I hate, I really do hate Brandon broke an axle. I knew something was going on. My windshield was covered up with oil on lap 1. I didn't know who it was coming from, but evidently, he had an axle break at the end.”

As for the race itself, Wall sat on the pole and was able to hold off Sanders for the win in the last race of the season.

"It feels good to have won, I don't care if it's first, last, middle, whatever it is," Wall said. "I missed, the third grandchild -- this is only the second time he's come. I missed the first one. I started in the back. I made it up to second. I pounded as hard as I could, but I couldn't get it done.

"...Hats off to A.J. winning the championship... We're good friends on and off the track. I wouldn't have wanted nobody else behind me."

BGS Racing PR