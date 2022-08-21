Brian Boman Wins the Olga’s California Dream 100 Mini Stock Race at Madera Speedway

he dream for many Mini Stock drivers in the pits came true for Rochester, Wash.’s Brian Boman as he steered his No. 98 Ford Mustang to victory lane in the Olga’s California Dream 100 at Madera Speedway, televised for a later broadcast on MAVTV. Boman overcame head gasket issues during Friday practice and a steep inversion that placed him 16th on the 26-car grid to claim the victory.



Nearly 40 Mini Stocks filled the pit area the one-third mile speedway, with 32 taking qualifying times. The field was narrowed to 24 starters after a 20-lap B-Main. The final two-starting positions were awarded to Dan Myrick and Kevin Thompson after finishing one-two in the West Coast Sport Compact 40-lap race earlier in the evening.



A multi-car skirmish halted the race in the first corner. Citrus Heights’ Vic Theberge and Idaho’s Mike Audit collided, with the spinning Theberge collecting Colorado’s Vincent Giesegh and Idaho’s Jordan Carpenter. All three were unable to continue.



Cody Parenteau of Lakeside took over the lead on the outside on the restart. 17th starting Joe Flowers of Stockton drove to fifth by lap six. The caution flew on lap five for Troy Palmer of Boise, Idaho having his hood up onto his windshield. $100 Jerry Pitts Racing fast-time qualifier Justin Carson of Ogden, Utah retired under the caution period.



When action resumed, Flowers and Audit tangled in turn three. The spin relegated both drivers to the rear on lap nine. Boman knifed underneath Parenteau on the restart to lead lap nine. Drew Crenshaw of Nampa, Idaho and 18th starting Josh Cross of Manteca also passed Parenteau by lap 12. Cross then took over second past Crenshaw on lap 18.



The field encountered lapped traffic by lap 21. Flowers charged from the back to fifth by lap 23. Flower’s hard-charging drive ended with a large fire under the hood requiring a red flag on lap 34. Cross dueled with Crenshaw for second on the restart before Crenshaw slowed with mechanical issues. Boman led Cross, Parenteau, Idaho’s Ryan McCaul, and Stockton’s Barret Sugden into the lap 50 break for MAVTV interviews, adjustments and fuel.



Cross battled all over Boman for the lead on the restart, while McCaul faltered with smoke underneath his No. 49 machine. Tyler Palmer had an adventurous second half of the race as the Idaho driver attempted to challenge for the fifth position. Palmer ended up in the grass on the apron for half a lap but rejoined.



Sun Valley, Nev.’s Rich Innis was part of two cautions for losing right front wheels. Cross and Boman entertained as they darted in and out of traffic in a close duel. Roseville’s Nathan Cleaver lost a wheel and then Palmer did as well. That set up a two-lap shootout for the win after a grueling event. Boman drove away with the lead in hand while Cross slowed with mechanical woes on the No. 21 car. Boman topped Parenteau, Sugden, Cross, and Stockton’s Andrew Rusmey at the end of 100-laps of action. Boman won $2000 plus a $250 prize from J2 Racing for the best appearing dream car.



Other winners on Saturday night included Rick Thompson in the Madera Late Models, winning a back-and-forth restart battle with San Diego’s Olivia Manke. Bobby Hurst rounded out the top-three finishers. Steve Schermerhorn won by just .035 seconds in a close race of Hobby Stock track champions over Manny Gonzales, Jr. in the 25-lap main event. Hailey Bugg finished third.



Tyler Ridley drove to victory lane in the MST main event over Bill Gorden and Joseph Holliday. Patrick Geiger was unable to finish after a tangle with Gorden in turn four on lap 14.



Madera Speedway resumes on August 27 with its MAVTV Televised Series Race # 7 of the $2,000 to win Lunkerdaddy Pro Model Series presented by Mission. It also includes Race #7 of the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series 70 laps, INEX Bandoleros Series, and NCMA Sprints.



For more information about the Madera Speedway including how to advertise with a race team on MAVTV please visit www.racemadera.com or call the race office at 209-356-1968.



The 2022 season would not be possible without the support of Lunkerdaddy Fishing Lures, 51FIFTY LTM, Mission Foods, 805 Beer, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, and Sunoco Race Fuel.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Monday nights at 3:00pm Pacific and 6:00pm Eastern.



2022 MADERA MAVTV LATE MODEL SCHEDULE

March 5 - $5,000-to-win

April 2

April 30

May 21 – Military Tribute Night

June 25 – Reverend Ron Spencer Red, White Blue Classic

July 30 - $5,000-to-win Summer SpeedFest

August 27

September 17

October 15 - $10,000-to-win Short Track Shootout

October 29 – Pumpkin Cup Open (Non-Points)

Madera Speedway PR