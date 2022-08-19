Prelude to the World Championship At Virginia Motor Speedway Canceled Due to Impending Weather; Collision One Championship Night Up Next

With a high chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday, August 20, Virginia Motor Speedway and FASTRAK Racing officials have made the tough decision to cancel the $3000 to win Prelude to the World Championship.

"It is never an easy decision to cancel an event. But, with competitors coming as far away as Florida and Mississippi, we just wanted to let everyone know early so that teams and fans don't incur unnecessary fuel and travel costs, " said Track Owner Bill Sawyer.

The speedway's next event will be next Saturday, August 27, as we host Collision One Championship Night, with champions in all four divisions crowned.

Spectator and competitor gates for Saturday, August 27, will open at 5 PM, with on-track action starting at 5:45 PM and features starting at 7 PM.

Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½-mile dirt oval track located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA, and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and the Hampton Roads area.

