Riley Generators to Award New Generator to Stafford Limited Late Model Track Champion

Along with the prestige of winning a championship and a season end bonus of $2,000 from the Stafford Speedway Point Fund, the 2022 Limited Late Model champion will receive a unique bonus item courtesy of Riley Generators. Riley Generators will provide the 2022 champion with a brand new generator that can be used to power their trailer or camper.

“I was thinking about it and the SK Modified® and Late Model divisions are the 2 premier divisions at Stafford and they’re always getting the spotlight and the goodies and things like that,” said Dan Riley, owner of Riley Generators. “We think the Limited Late model cars deliver just as good of a show as they do so we wanted to put something special out there for the Limited champion this season and maybe we can do something special for next year as well. This is a 3,800 watt Inverter generator that will power almost any trailer that you will find in the Stafford paddock area and they can also be used for campers.”

Riley Generators first got involved with the Limited Late Model division by sponsoring the #6 car driven by Jeremy Lavoie in 2021. Riley Generators is once again a sponsor on Lavoie’s car this season as well as becoming a first place Limited Late Model contingency sponsor, providing a $125 bonus to each feature winner. Riley is hoping that Lavoie can take home the hardware at season’s end but will be just as happy to present the generator to another driver in NAPA Victory Lane following the final Limited Late Model feature event of the season on Sept. 30, which is NAPA Championship Night.

“We’re hoping that Jeremy can win it but if he doesn’t win it, then we’ll be just as happy to award it to someone else,” said Riley. “We can’t wait to give this generator to the 2022 champion in victory lane on September 30 at the end of the Limited Late Model feature.”

