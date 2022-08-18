Modified and Sportsman Two-Divison Show Saturday at Grandview, Freedom 76 on September 17

This weekend Grandview Speedway will present two racing programs continuing the 60th season anniversary celebration.

On Saturday, August 20, the racing program will feature the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series double-header starting at 7:30 pm.

Qualifying events will be run in both divisions leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified main event, and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature race.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children ages 11 and under are admitted free of charge.

Prior to the racing action on Saturday will be the weekly Low Down and Dirty Meet and Greet. This week’s drivers include Modified drivers Ryan Grim and Joe Funk along with Sportsman driver Jesse Landis. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing one on one.

The weekend action will begin on Friday, August 19 when the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage cars are in action starting at 7 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10 for this event that was added to the schedule to replace an event that was postponed on August 5.

The 52nd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship is the next big event on the schedule, coming up on Saturday, September 17. Lap sponsorships at $20 per lap are now available by contacting Tina Rogers, Tommy Kramer or Jeff Ahlum at the track on race night. Lap sponsorships are a great way for fans to wish their favorite driver’s good luck in the big race, or for businesses to do some advertising. All lap sponsorships will be read on the public address system each week leading up to and including race night on September 17, as well as a listing in the track program Grandview Groove, and will be posted on social media.

The chase for the 2022-point championships is beginning to wind down, as there are just four weeks of point racing remaining. In the T.P. Trailer Modified division, defending and twelve-time track Champion Craig Von Dohren is currently leading the way by 90 points over Brett Kressley, or basically nine positions during a feature, so it is still quite close. Von Dohren has wins in six-point race events this season, while Kressley, coming off the big $10,000 win in last week’s Forrest Rogers Memorial, has won four times this season and is looking to claim his first point title.

Doug Manmiller looking for his first point title, Jeff Strunk who has claimed ten championships, and Jared Umbenhauer also looking for a first point title, have also reached Victory Lane this season and will be looking to add to their totals on Saturday night. Other top point drivers like Duane Howard, Tim Buckwalter, Ryan Grim, Cory Merkel, Kevin Hirthler, Mike Lisowski, Justin Grim, John Willman, Kevin Graver Jr., and Brad Arnold, along with nearly three dozen other drivers will be in action on Saturday.

Brian Hirthler is the current T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman point leader by 249 points over Dylan Hoch in the chase for the championship. Hirthler, with four wins this season, is a two-time champion having won the title in 2017 and 2020, while Hoch with one win this year, is looking to score his first title at Grandview.

Kyle Smith, Jimmy Leiby and Mike Schneck Jr. are all in contention for the title and are still looking for their first win of the season. They will be joined by other top point drivers Parker Guldin, Cody Manmiller, Dakota Kohler, Ryan Graver along with a host of other drivers this Saturday.

The T. P. Trailer Modified and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman drivers will be using the final four-point race events of the summer season to prepare for the big Freedom weekend of racing in September. The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman will compete in the Freedom 38 on Friday, September 16, and the T.P. Trailer Modifieds compete in the 52nd annual Freedom 76 Championship on Saturday, September 17. Race info is available on the track website under the Freedom 76 tab at www.grandviewspeedway.com.

Race teams are reminded that there will be NO tire sales at the racetrack this weekend.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, August 19 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, August 20 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman - 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 27 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Friday, September 2 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, September 3 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Wingless Super Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, September 10 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, September 16 – 9th annual FREEDOM 38 CHAMPIONSHIP for T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman $2000 to win, plus Modified practice – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, September 17 – 52nd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CHAMPIONSHIP for T.P. Trailer Modifieds – 7 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR