POWRi National Midget League Prepares for Macon Speedway’s Camfield Memorial

Hosting the annual Camfield Memorial presented by Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum, Macon Speedway will continue the traditions of honoring an iconic Illinois racing family while welcoming of the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League for the final time of the season on Saturday, August 20th. Legendary racer Jack Hewitt will be grand marshal and sign autographs behind the grandstands.

Saturday, August 20th, Macon Speedway prepares for the Camfield Memorial presented by Chevy Hall of Fame and Museum; including the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League, and the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool, as well as the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro-Mods, and Hornets.

Lubbock, TX driver Brenham Crouch leads the POWRi standings by over 500 over Bixby, OK competitor Cannon McIntosh. McIntosh has claimed seven features but finds himself in second, missing four of the events on the schedule. Taylor Reimer, Bryant Wiedeman, and Chase McDermand round out the top five.

Sherman, IL driver John Barnard leads the current standings in the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros. He and Hayden Harvey are the top two in standings for the series and are both locals and regular competitors in the Macon Speedway weekly class as well. Willie Urish, Branigan Roark, and Joe B. Miller are currently in the top five.

Rodney Standerfer, of Summerfield, IL, will lead the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds into Saturday’s event. Standerfer has claimed four wins this season and has a 30-point lead on Guy Taylor. Alan Crowder, Tim Luttrell, and Clint Martin.

Taylor, who is second in the Modified points, has a commanding lead in the DIRTcar Pro Mod standings over his nephew, Zach Taylor. Kevin Crowder, Maxx Emerson, and Dean Holt round out the top five in points.

Decatur, IL driver, Tristin Quinlan, won his first career feature last Saturday night and will lead the DIRTcar Hornet class into town on Saturday. Quinlan is followed by Billy Mason, Brady Reed, Taryn Page, and Jeremy Reed.

Pit gates open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $20, while kids 11 and under are free.

For more information on such as points, driver profiles, and track data visit www.maconracing.com or on social media platforms.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.

The event is all part of a huge weekend of racing that begins Friday night, August 19 at Lincoln Speedway featuring MOWA Sprint Cars, Saturday afternoon, August 20 with USAC Silver Crown and Sportsman at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Saturday night at Macon Speedway with POWRi National Midgets, and Sunday afternoon, August 21 with ARCA and Sportsman at the Illinois State Fair.

Macon Speedway PR