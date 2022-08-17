The Tradition Continues: 2023 NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler Weekend Set for April 29th and 30th

Stafford Speedway officials have announced that the 2023 NAPA Spring Sizzler® weekend will be held April 29th and 30th. The racing format will remain the same as the 2022 edition with the NAPA Auto Parts Duel qualifying events held on Saturday, April 29th. The weekend will be capped with the 51st running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®, a 100 lap $20,000 to win Open Modified event.

Ticket renewals will become available late 2022.

Mark your calendar for the biggest Modified event of the year, the tradition continues.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR