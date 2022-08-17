Mowa Sprints Invade Lincoln Friday for “Night Before the Mile” Action

After losing an earlier season event scheduled at Lincoln Speedway to rain, the Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series will return to the ¼-mile at the Logan County Fairgrounds this Friday, August 19, 2022. It’s all part of a huge weekend of racing in Central Illinois.

In 15 events contested at Lincoln Speedway, 11 drivers have won events with the #MOWASprints. Fan favorites, Rico Abreu and Paul Nienhiser each have three MOWA Sprint Car Series wins at Lincoln. Other drivers to win events at Lincoln include AJ Bruns, Carson Macedo, Christopher Bell, Ian Madsen, Jake Neuman, Jerrod Hull, Jimmy Hurley, Korey Weyant and Willie Croft.

Hometown driver Cory Bruns finished 3rd at Macon Speedway on July 30, the last event held for the series. Bruns’ best finish at Lincoln Speedway came last year during the “Night Before the Mile”, where he ended up 7th. Another hometown driver to keep an eye on, is Shelby Bosie. Bosie finished third with the series on July 29 at Jacksonville Speedway and then backed that up with another 2nd place run in weekly racing competition at Jacksonville on August 12.

2015 USAC Amsoil Sprint Car Champion Robert Ballou will return to Lincoln Speedway aboard the NineSix Motorsports #96. Ballou drove to a 2nd place finish in last year’s event and is looking to become the series’ next first-time winner this Friday.

In addition to the MOWA Sprints, the Midwest Big Ten Series DIRTcar Pro Late Models and Modified will be in action, plus Simplot DII Midgets, KidModz, and Hornets. Jose Parga, of New Berlin, IL, leads the Lincoln Speedway Pro Late Model points and the Big Ten points. When it comes to the Modifieds, former champion Brandon Roberts leads the Lincoln Speedway points, while Rodney Standerfer is on top of the Big Ten standings. The two Big Ten races will pay $700 to win and $100 to start.

Last year’s champion, Mark McMahill, of Peoria, IL, leads this year’s Simplot DII Midget standings, while Brownstown, IL’s Billy Mason leads the track Hornet points.

Pit gates open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $20, while kids 11 and under are free.

The event is all part of a huge weekend of racing that begins Friday night, August 19 at Lincoln Speedway featuring MOWA Sprint Cars, Saturday afternoon, August 20 with USAC Silver Crown and Sportsman at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Saturday night at Macon Speedway with POWRi National Midgets, and Sunday afternoon, August 21 with ARCA and Sportsman at the Illinois State Fair.



Friday August 19, 2022 Race Day Information:

Pits Open: 3:00PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00PM

Hot Laps: 6:00PM

Racing: 7:00PM

Lincoln Speedway MOWA Sprints Feature Winners (in order by number of wins):

Rico Abreu - 3 (10/10/2014, 7/12/2019, 7/17/2020)

Paul Nienhiser - 3 (7/10/2015, 6/1/2018, 7/13/2018)

Christopher Bell - 1 (10/11/2013)

AJ Bruns - 1 (9/2/2011)

Willie Croft - 1 (7/15/2016)

Jerrod Hull - 1 (7/6/2012)

Jimmy Hurley - 1 (6/15/2012)

Carson Macedo - 1 (7/14/2017)

Ian Madsen - 1 (5/2/2014)

Korey Weyant - 1 (7/8/2011)

Jake Neuman - 1 (8/20/2021)

For more information about Lincoln Speedway, visit www.lincolnspeedwayil.com



For more information about the MOWA Sprint Car Series, visit www.midwestopenwheel.com

Lincoln Speedway PR