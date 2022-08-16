Darlington Raceway to Host Cook Out .25 Midget Series on Sept. 1-4

Darlington Raceway and the United States Auto Club (USAC) .25 Series announce the Cook Out .25 Midget Series will compete at the Darlington Raceway facility during the Shriners Children’s presents Darlington Labor Day Race Week on Sept. 1-4. This will be the first time since 2019 that the Cook Out .25 Midget Series will compete over Darlington’s traditional Labor Day race weekend.

“We are proud to welcome back the action-packed Cook Out .25 Midget Series to Darlington Raceway,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “As a family-friendly series, the Cook Out .25 Midget Series has been the start for many future NASCAR Cup Series stars’ careers. We look forward to hosting the competitive action of the next generation of racing superstars at Darlington Raceway.”

While Cook Out .25 Midget Series was formed in 2009, quarter midget racing has been around since before World War II. It is a family-oriented motorsport that involves children ages 5-16 racing in specially-prepared cars. A quarter midget is a scaled down version of an actual midget racer, approximately 1/4th scale. The cars, rules and safety procedures are designed specifically for kids. The racing environment is all about the children and family as kids learn valuable lessons and sportsmanship while making lifelong friends from all over the country.

Many former and current NASCAR drivers began their racing careers in the Cook Out .25 Midget Series including NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon and Bobby Labonte, and current NASCAR Cup Series stars Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, and Harrison Burton.

The Cook Out .25 Midget Series will compete to the east of Darlington Raceway outside Turns 1-2 across the street from Race Track Road. The Cook Out .25 Midget Series schedule includes practice on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and racing competition on Friday, Sept. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Admission is free for fans to watch some of the future stars of the sport compete. Fans can enter via Race Track Road or Odom Street.

For more information about the Cook Out .25 Midget Series, visit www.usac25.com.

Darlington Raceway PR