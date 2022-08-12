Spectator Drags & Seven Divisions Ready for Macon Speedway Saturday

Race fans will be treated to beautiful weather, seven divisions of racing, Spectator Drags, and CEFCU Kids Club this coming Saturday, August 13 at Macon Speedway. The event will be a Melling Race Weekends Across America Tour, courtesy of Contingency Connection.

The evening’s special presentation will be at intermission when fans will get a chance to compete on track in the first edition of Spectator Drags this season. Macon Speedway officials are only accepting eight entries of those who would like to race their street legal vehicle on the racetrack in a bracket style tourney at intermission. There is no charge to compete and only a couple spots remain. To enter, call the office at 217-764-3000.

Taylorville, IL’s Colby Eller is now on top of the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model standings by 22 over Ryan Miller. Not far behind the two are Braden Johnson and Rockett Bennett, making for what could be an exciting four-man race for the championship. Guy Taylor raced with the class in an Eller car last week and claimed the Diane Bennett Memorial event.

Rodney Standerfer comes into Saturday’s event just 24 points ahead of Guy Taylor in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class. Standerfer has claimed three feature wins this year, while Taylor has two and third place pointman, Alan Crowder, has one. Tim Luttrell and Jarrett Stryker round out the current top five in points. Zach Taylor is in the mix as well, coming into the event in a virtual tie with Stryker for fifth.

Guy Taylor, barring any major issues, looks to be on his way to the DIRTcar Pro Modified championship, having a 90-point lead with nine feature wins. His nephew, Zach Taylor and Kevin Crowder are tied for second in points, while Maxx Emerson, coming off of a strong run, and the ever-improving Dean Holt complete the top five.

Cerro Gordo, IL driver Terry Reed has a commanding lead in the 51 Bistro Street Stock division standings, leading by 116 over Bobby Beiler. Reed has been a model of consistency all season, claiming 12 top fives in 14 starts. Beiler is coming off an impressive win last Saturday night in the Diane Bennett race. Nick Macklin, Jaret Duff, and Rudy Zaragoza round out the current top five.

Decatur, IL driver, Tristin Quinlan, holds the top spot in the DIRTcar Hornet class, leading by 28 over Brownstown, IL’s Billy Mason. Brady Reed has been the big winner in the class, claiming his sixth feature win of the season last week. Taryn Page and Jeremy Reed round out the top five.

The Micros by Bailey Chassis always seem to have tight battles when it comes to the championship race and this season looks to be the same. Sherman, IL driver John Barnard, and Riverton, IL’s Aarik Andruskevitch are separated by just four points.

The DIRTcar KidModz will round out the classes on this Saturday’s card. The KidModz will be making their only Macon Speedway appearance of the season, a series that competes at tracks all over the state for drivers between the ages of 8-16.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR