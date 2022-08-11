Lee Greenwood to Perform “God Bless The USA” at Kansas Speedway on Sept. 11

As a tribute to our nation’s military and first responders on a solemn day of remembrance, Lee Greenwood will sing his patriotic hit “God Bless The USA” prior to the start of the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Kansas Speedway.

Greenwood has made appearances at various NASCAR events throughout the years to perform the chart-topping song, a classic at sporting events and patriotic celebrations across the country. “God Bless the USA” earned two Grammy nominations and has been in the top five on the country singles charts three times (1991, 2001, and 2003), the only song in any genre to achieve that feat.

“To have Lee Greenwood perform such an iconic song at Kansas Speedway on such an important day is truly momentous,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “‘God Bless The USA’ always fills me with great pride and emotion, and it really has the power to bring people together. I’m looking forward to hearing it live.”

An international country music star, Greenwood has earned multiple CMA and ACM awards, as well as a Grammy for Top Male Vocal Performance on his song “I.O.U.” With seven No. 1 songs and 25 charted singles, Greenwood’s impressive discography spans over four decades. He previously served on the National Endowment of the Arts Council under three different US presidents and has performed at some of the country’s greatest venues, now adding Kansas Speedway to that list.

Greenwood’s performance before Sunday’s race is just one of many events commemorating service members and first responders at Kansas Speedway throughout the weekend of Sept. 9-11. The traveling VAU (Veterans and Athletes United) Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall will be on display in the fan zone along with a mahogany battlefield cross, sculpted by veteran artist Alicia Dietz. The 28-foot-wide by 6-foot-tall American flag wall is decorated with red, white and blue colored dog tags of service members who have fallen in the Global War on Terror since Sept. 11, 2001.

In addition to the fan zone memorial, the traditional pedal car trophies awarded to Kansas Speedway pole winners will resemble fire and police vehicles as a tribute to first responders. The awards are handed out to pole winners in all three NASCAR national series competing in Kansas City that weekend – the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The weekend kicks off on Friday, Sept. 9, with the Kansas Lottery 200, the final race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs’ Round of 10. It continues Saturday with an exciting doubleheader featuring the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Kansas Lottery 300 and the ARCA Menards Series’ Kansas Lottery 150.

And then on Sunday, following a pre-race concert by country music star and U.S. Army veteran Craig Morgan and Greenwood’s performance, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will compete in the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook. Admission to the concert is free with purchase of a ticket to Sunday’s race. For more details regarding the upcoming race weekend and ticket information, please visit www.kansasspeedway.com.

