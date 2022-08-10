Biker’s Paradise! Fall Cycle Scene Presented By Monster Energy Returns to Daytona International Speedway as Part of Biketoberfest, Oct. 13-16

Fall Cycle Scene Presented By Monster Energy, Daytona International Speedway’s annual Biketoberfest event that is a biker’s paradise, returns Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 13-16) for four days of exciting activities for motorcycle enthusiasts.

During Fall Cycle Scene Presented By Monster Energy at iconic Daytona International Speedway, guests can watch the two-wheel, on-track action all weekend long plus enjoy live entertainment. See the Championship Cup Series (CCS) on the 3.56-mile Daytona road course with the 39th Annual Race of Champions AMA Road Race as well as the American Sportbike Racing Association (ASRA), as well as the Bagger Racing League.

When not watching the action on the track, fans are encouraged to check out Motorcycle Marketplace, located in the Midway outside the frontstretch, which will be brimming with activity. The Motorcycle Marketplace provides a one-stop shopping destination with everything from the nation’s top motorcycle parts to Hot Leathers and Harley Davidson fashion, apparel, accessories, aftermarket vendors, plus many more displays and activations. Admission is FREE to Motorcycle Marketplace.

Infield RV camping for Fall Cycle Scene is available for purchase, starting at $140 (which includes the RV site, one 4-day Infield Admission and a Tow Vehicle pass). Additional infield admissions for the four-day weekend are just $60. Bike trailer parking in a secured area outside the infield beginning on Thursday, Oct. 13, is also available on for $25.

Single day infield admissions are also offered (Thursday $20, Friday $25, Saturday, $25 and Sunday $25). Infield admissions allow fans to see the riders on the 31-degree of banking at Daytona International Speedway for four days of thrilling action from the infield, plus get access to the UNOH Fanzone and the garage area.



To see complete details on all admission and camping opportunities for Fall Cycle Scene, visit www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

While at the Speedway, fans are encouraged to explore Daytona Beach where you can relax and treat yourself or let the good times go full throttle. In Daytona Beach you have a 500-foot sandy backdrop to unplug, unwind and reconnect. Embrace the tranquility. Venture off the beaten path or take your family for a stroll through history. Get hooked on a new adventure or kick back and savor the local flavor. You have the freedom to be yourself. Soak up the rays on our beautiful beaches, check out the local attractions and experience all the area has to offer at www.daytonabeach.com.



