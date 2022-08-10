CARS PLM Tour race at North Wilkesboro cancelled

The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour’s plans to participate in the revival of North Wilkesboro Speedway received a major shakeup late Tuesday evening.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, XR Events and the promoter of North Wilkesboro announced that the planned Pro Late Model feature for Aug. 20, which was to be co-sanctioned by the CARS Tour and JEGS CRA All Stars Tour while also including the Carolina Pro Late Model Series as a support division, had been canceled with no plans to reschedule the event.

A contingency plan is currently being developed by the CARS Tour staff to fill the vacancy left by North Wilkesboro’s decision. Details on a replacement event will be announced by the series in the coming days.

Despite the cancellation of the Pro Late Model feature at North Wilkesboro, the CARS LMSC Tour event at the historic venue is still on as planned for Aug. 31. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be among the 30 drivers who battle it out across 125 laps for an opportunity to add their name into the record books as a North Wilkesboro winner.

Additional series information can be obtained by calling the CARS Tour series office, located in Mooresville, NC, at 704.662.9212.

CARS Tour PR