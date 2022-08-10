Stampede of Speed returns

The Stampede of Speed, a 10-day festival of music, drag racing and amazing fan experiences in advance of the NHRA Texas FallNationals, will return in 2022. Hosted once again at the historic Texas Motorplex, the multi-use facility located just 35 minutes from Dallas and Fort Worth, as well as in downtown Waxahachie the Stampede of Speed will feature non-racing activities, concerts, educational and business events for fans from across the country.

[See the complete schedule at stampedeofspeed.com

“Last year we took a leap of faith with the Stampede of Speed and it paid off with thousands of fans coming to Texas Motorplex, Waxahachie and Ellis County for 10 days of racing and entertainment,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, Texas Motorplex co-owner. “Over the next two weeks we will be unveiling new events, a major country concert line-up, fan contests and additional elements making the second annual Stampede of Speed even bigger than last year. Our goal is to welcome visitors to the great state of Texas and introduce them to our facility, the NHRA playoffs and high quality family-friendly events.”

The second annual Stampede of Speed will once again feature an amazing stable of country music artists headlined by multi-platinum country music star Brett Young during the Stars Over Texas Festival, Sunday, Oct. 9, at Texas Motorplex. In addition to Young, Wade Bowen, Shane Smith and the Saints, Elvie Shane, and Kylie Frey will take the stage to entertain country music and racing fans throughout the afternoon and evening. The Stars Over Texas Festival will also feature the return of the Jambo sponsored BBQ contest, bull riding, beer expo and racing from the Funny Car Chaos champions. Additionally, the track has partnered with Night Lights to provide a once in a lifetime lantern release experience as part of the Stars Over Texas Festival.

“We are thrilled to bring Brett Young to the Stars Over Texas Festival as well as a host of talented country music stars,” said Meyer. “Sunday will be a jam-packed day of everything Texas from bull riding to BBQ capped off with a beautiful lantern release to light up the Texas sky. We’ll have some racing action between the artists to show off what Texas Motorplex has been known for over three decades. I can’t think of a better way to wrap up the opening weekend of the Stampede of Speed.”

The Stampede of Speed, October 7-16, will once again be a ten-day Texas themed motorsports entertainment extravaganza. Highlights of the event include an opening day cattle drive through historic downtown Waxahachie (October 7, noon), Funny Car Chaos Series finale (October 7-8, all-day), Stars Over Texas Festival (October 9, noon-10pm), Scott Palmer Nitro Circus (October 10, 7-9 pm), Pro Mod Shootout (October 11, 7-10 pm), NHRA Fall Nationals professional testing (October 12, 10am-6pm), Champions’ Dinner (October 12, 6pm), NHRA FanFest downtown Waxahachie (October 13, 6 pm), and NHRA Texas FallNationals (October 14-16).

“Fans from all over the country are excited about the return of the Stampede of Speed and ticket sales for the NHRA Fall Nationals are on a record pace,” said Johnson. “Hosting concerts, racing events, fan events and the new addition of the Champions’ Dinner will only continue to make the Stampede of Speed one of the ‘can’t miss’ sporting events of the year.”

The Stampede of Speed event calendar will feature ticketed and non-ticketed events leading up to the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals.

Fans can visit www.stampedeofspeed.com for more information. For more information about NHRA, visit www.nhra.com

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)