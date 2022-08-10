Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Ready For Backpack Giveaway Night Saturday

Bass Tire Family Night will also feature free kids admission for those 12 and under as well as backpack and school supply giveaway to some young fans. There will also be a special recognition for local teachers during pre-race ceremonies.

One of the most prestigious classes at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway has been nothing but exciting this year with 5 different races and 5 different winners the local Pro Late Models have not disappointed.

Four of the five winners have already won a Pro Late Model track championship in Cole Williams, Dylan Fetcho, Jackson Boone, and Willie Allen. The fifth and final star got his first Pro Late Model win at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and is looking for more in Hunter Wright.

All five stars look at race number six at "America's Favorite Speedway" to inch their way up the season points ladder and etch their name in Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway history.

Festivities at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway kicks off at 3:00pm with grandstands opening and backpack giveaways at the front gates. 1/4-mile racing kicks off at 5pm with 5/8-mile racing to follow.

Nashville Fairground speedway PR

The 8 classes competing will be: Pro Late Models (Bass Tire 100), Big Machine Vodka Spiked Cooler Super Trucks, Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Pest Doctor Front Runners, BH Holmes Construction Legends, and Murfreesboro Fence Company Bandoleros.