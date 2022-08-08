Chase Young Named Honorary Pace Car Driver for Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway announces that Washington Commanders star defensive end, Chase Young, will lead the field as the Honorary Pace Car Driver to start the Federated Auto Parts 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Aug. 14.

“We are proud to welcome the Washington Commanders’ Chase Young to lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to green in the Federated Auto Parts 400,” said Lori Collier Waran, Richmond Raceway President. “As a superstar on the football field, Chase will share a sports experience like he’s never felt before leading the full-field of stars to start the summer Cup race at America’s Premier Short Track.”

“It’s an honor that Richmond Raceway thought of me for this historic event,” said Chase Young. “I’m excited to participate and even more excited to watch the race.”

Chase Young is currently a defensive end for the NFL’s Washington Commanders. Following his debut season, Young was named the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Chase attended Dematha High School in Maryland before going to play college football at The Ohio State University. Before becoming the 2nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Chase concluded his college career by being named to the list of finalists for the Heisman Trophy, a rare feat for a defensive end. Young is currently one of the premiere players at his position and the in the NFL, earning Pro Bowl and All Rookie Team honors. Chase was born in Upper Marlboro, Maryland to Greg & Carla Young and has a sister named Weslie.

Richmond Raceway PR