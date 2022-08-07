Panella Goes Back-To-Back in Super 600 While Mauldin Tops Restricted at Delta

Stockton’s Alex Panella won his second consecutive Super 600 feature at Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union while Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta won his sixth Restricted feature of the year, highlighting Saturday’s action in Stockton. Ashton Torgerson of Medford, Oregon won Non-Wing and Heston Stepps of Oakdale snared the Jr. Sprints win as well.



Sacramento’s Austin Wood was the fastest qualifier in the 20-car field for Super 600 while Nikko Panella and Austin Torgerson won the ten-lap heat races.



Alex Panella and Ashton Torgerson shared the front row for the 30-lap feature, paying $500-to-win. Panella and Torgerson paced the field the entire distance on the 1/7th mile dirt oval, with Wood finishing third. Austin Torgerson and Fresno’s Cody Key were the top-five finishers.



Lucas Mauldin’s outstanding Restricted season continued with Saturday’s win. Nathan Ward of Bakersfield topped qualifying while Mauldin and Castro Valley’s Andrew Smith were the heat race victors. Mauldin started outside Ward for the 25-lap main event. Mauldin drove into the lead and never relinquished it for a $300 triumph. Ward finished second followed by Kellan Harper of Pleasanton, Bakersfield’s Khloe Cotton, and Tracy’s Kyle Fernandez.



Non-Wing led the four divisions in action with its 29-car turnout. French Camp’s Sage Bordenave was the quickest in time trials while heat races were won by Red Bluff’s Carsen Perkins, Austin Torgerson, and Ashton Torgerson. A 12-lap B-Main was required for the large turnout with Austin Wood claiming that event ahead of Rocklin’s Tucker LaCaze.



The Non-Wing feature was the most hotly contested of the evening. Robbie Lewis of Brentwood and Michael Laughton shared the front row for the 30-lap event. Mattix Salmon of Fresno and Torgerson immediately drove into the top-two positions while Laughton fell outside of the top-five in the opening circuit.



Torgerson nabbed the lead from Salmon on lap seven but it was nullified by a red flag for an incident involving Andrew Tamariz of Hanford in turn two. When action resumed, Salmon held the lead until lap 12 when Torgerson finally completed the decisive maneuver.



Torgerson topped Salmon for the $500 win with Devon Courtnier, Austin Torgerson, and Kevin Carter of Los Banos as the top-five finishers.



Jr. Sprints competition opened with four heat races for the youngest drivers at the speedway, with wins going to Kyle Klagenberg of Arboga, Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta, and Heston Stepps of Oakdale.



Stepps started on the outside front row alongside Quentin Hagopian. Stepps took over the lead on the opening circuit to win the 20-lap feature. The victory paid $200. Points leader Briggs Davis advanced to third at the finish followed by Klagenberg and Citrus Heights’ Haven Sherman.



Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union continues on August 20 with its tenth points race of the 2022 campaign, battling towards $1000-to-win track championships.

Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Kludt Oil and Propane, Interstate Truck Center, Papé Kenworth, Van De Pol Petroleum, Hostile Wheels, Genova Bakery, Winner’s Bingo, Stubborn Rods, Solari’s Backhoe Service, and PMP Chassis for their support of the 2022 racing season.



For more information on Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union, follow us online at http://www. deltaspeedwaystockton.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



Delta Speedway Results – August 6, 2022 Points Race #9



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 12-Alex Panella[1]; 2. 02-Ashton Torgerson[2]; 3. 2-Austin Wood[4]; 4. 88-Austin Torgerson[6]; 5. 14-Cody Key[5]; 6. 73-Nikko Panella[7]; 7. 4-Jett Yantis[3]; 8. 63-Colton Key[15]; 9. 5-Mattix Salmon[13]; 10. 19-Nate Matherly[14]; 11. 10R-Rylee Whitehouse[18]; 12. 30-Isabel Barnes[9]; 13. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[16]; 14. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[12]; 15. 27-Ron Singh[17]; 16. (DNF) 114-Drake Carter[11]; 17. (DNF) 3-Cole Schroeder[8]; 18. (DNF) 91C-Colby Greig[19]; 19. (DNS) 21-Raio Salmon; 20. (DNS) 67-Ryan Dotson



NON-WING (30 LAPS)

1. 02-Ashton Torgerson[5]; 2. 5-Mattix Salmon[3]; 3. 34-Devon Courtnier[7]; 4. 88-Austin Torgerson[10]; 5. 28K-Kevin Carter[9]; 6. 8G-TJ Smith[12]; 7. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[18]; 8. 85-Robbie Lewis[1]; 9. 35-Carsen Perkins[4]; 10. 19D-Mike Ludwig[13]; 11. 15L-Michael Laughton[2]; 12. 73-Nikko Panella[11]; 13. 81X-Jayden Bartlett[19]; 14. 4X-Teagan Moles[8]; 15. (DNF) 88P-Koen Shaw[14]; 16. (DNF) 19-Tucker LaCaze[17]; 17. (DNF) 81T-Tyler Chamorro[15]; 18. (DNF) 77-Sage Bordenave[6]; 19. (DNF) 81-Andrew Tamariz; 20. (DNF) 13D-Drew Laeber[20]; 21. (DNS) 2-Austin Wood



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[2]; 2. 95-Nathan Ward[1]; 3. 5-Kellan Harper[6]; 4. 4K-Khloe Cotton[8]; 5. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[5]; 6. 58C-Clay Mibach[12]; 7. 76-TK OBrien[16]; 8. 20-Otto Perreira[10]; 9. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[13]; 10. 09N-AJ Neilson[9]; 11. 98-Hayden Stepps[11]; 12. 29V-Vito Celli `[17]; 13. 9J-Levi Osborne[18]; 14. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[3]; 15. 33-Andrew Smith[4]; 16. 25A-Bradley Anderson[14]; 17. 10J-Aubri Huckleberry[19]; 18. (DNF) 21-Mickelina Monico[15]; 19. (DNF) 25R-Brody Rubio[7]



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 98-Heston Stepps[2]; 2. 96-Briggs Davis[4]; 3. 14Q-Quentin Hagopian[1]; 4. 11K-Kyle Klagenberg[6]; 5. 12-Haven Sherman[3]; 6. 38J-Jackson Tardiff[7]; 7. 24N-Nathan Fernandez[8]; 8. 09-Brandon Curry[13]; 9. 25DD-Samantha Dozier[10]; 10. 16C-Colin Reynolds[12]; 11. 26-Dylan Silva[9]; 12. (DNF) 55X-Maya Mauldin[5]; 13. (DNF) 97-James Curry[11]

Delta Speedway PR