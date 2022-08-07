Quick Results Grandview Speedway - August 6, 2022

he next event on the Grandview Speedway schedule is next Saturday, August 13, featuring the much anticipated Summer Classic, the 52nd annual Forrest Rogers Memorial for the T.P. Trailer Modifieds who will be racing for 50-laps and $10,000 to win the race in honor of the man who created and built Grandview Speedway.

This race program will also include the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series double-header starting at 7:30 pm.

Representatives from Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom will be on hand to promote hiring opportunities for their special event, HAUNT, to be held in the fall at the park. Modified qualifying heat races will be sponsored by Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom for this special night of racing, the Forrest Rogers Memorial.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $30, while children ages 6-11 are $10, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

BOB HILBERT SPORTSWEAR NIGHT SUMMARY – AUGUST 6, 2022

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): CRAIG VON DOHREN, Jeff Strunk, Brett Kressley, Carroll Hine III, Michael Storms, Nate Brinker, Kevin Graver Jr., John Willman, Doug Manmiller, Duane Howard, Jared Umbenhauer, Ryan Grim, Brad Arnold, Ron Kline, Justin Grim, Tim Buckwalter, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Cory Merkel, Darrin Schuler, Kevin Hirthler, Mark Kratz, Brett Gilmore, Dylan Swinehart, Ryan Beltz, Ryan Lilick, Craig Whitmoyer, Ron Haring Jr., Ray Swinehart

DID NOT QUALIFY: Brad Grim, Steve Swinehart, Bobby Trapper Jr., Brad Brightbill, Mike Lisowski, Kyle Lilick

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): DECKER SWINEHART, Brian Hirthler, Nathan Horn, Adrianna Delliponte, Steve Young, Cody Manmiller, Joey Vaccaro, Dylan Hoch, Lex Shive, Jimmy Leiby, Jesse Hirthler, Nathan Mohr, Mike Schneck Jr., Ryan Graver, Parker Guldin, Hunter Iatalese, Dakota Kohler, Mark Gaugler, Kenny Bock, BJ Joly, Bryan Rhoads, Zach Steffy, Kyle Hartzell, Kyle Smith

DID NOT QUALIFY: Wayne Rotenberger, Zane Roth, Mike Stofflet, Keith Haring

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, August 13 – 52nd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL for T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds 50-Laps $10,000 to win, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 20 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 27 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Friday, September 2 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm.

Saturday, September 3 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Wingless Super Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR