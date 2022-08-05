Command performance: Generald Wilson returns to World Wide Technology Raceway to sing national anthem for NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500

He was magnificent last year and so we’ve asked him to return. Armed forces veteran Petty Officer 1st Class Generald Wilson, U.S. Navy, retired, will sing “The Star Spangled Banner” prior to the start of the sixth annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on Saturday, August 20, at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Wilson also will sing “God Bless America” earlier in the day.

The native of Kinloch, Missouri, served 20 years in the U.S. Navy. For the geography students, Kinloch is a city of less than 300 inhabitants located directly across Interstate 170 from St. Louis’ Lambert International Airport.

Wilson, who comes from a gospel background, has been singing for 22 years. He has sung the national anthem at public functions and sporting events – including NFL AFC Championship games – across the U.S. “Pretty much everywhere but the White House,” Wilson said.

“Generald has performed at some of the largest events in the country. The fact that he is a service member, and from this area, speaks to our efforts of showcasing local and military talent,” said Chris Blair, WWTR’s Executive Vice President and General Manager.

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 PRESENTED BY AXALTA AND VALVOLINE WEEKEND

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES delivers the world to the St. Louis-Metro East region. It truly is an international series: America’s best drivers competing against men and women from New Zealand, Spain, Australia, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Denmark, England, Canada and Switzerland. They are the cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500.

Bringing the St. Louis region to the world: Viewers from more than 200 countries will tune in to watch the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, the final oval track race on the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule.

Two of American motorsports’ most recognizable names of all time – Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt – remain active in the sport today as team owners.

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline has produced many memorable moments, including Takuma Sato’s thrilling win over Ed Carpenter – the closest finish in WWTR history (by 0.039 sec.) -- in 2019. Only one driver has won the Bommarito Automotive Group more than once: Josef Newgarden is a three-time victor.

Tickets and weekend experiences are available at the WWTR ticket office, by calling (618) 215-888, or online at wwtraceway.com.

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 WEEKEND SCHEDULE Friday, August 19

7:30 a.m. -- Parking lots open.

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open; Fan Walk open for paddock pass holders.

8 a.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 practice.

9 a.m. – INDYCAR garage and paddock opens for paddock pass holders.

9:15 a.m. -- Vintage Indy exhibition.

10 a.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series practice.

10:45 a.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 practice.

12 p.m. -- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 practice.

1 p.m. – Midway entertainment begins.

1:15 p.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series practice.

2:10 p.m. -- Indy Lights Series practice.

3:15 p.m. -- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 practice.

4:15 p.m. -- Coors Light Pole Night festivities begin.

4:30 p.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series qualifying.

5:15 p.m. -- Indy Lights Series qualifying.

6:15 p.m. -- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 qualifying.

7:50 p.m. -- Coors Light Pole Night qualifying awards.

8 p.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series driver introductions.

8:30 p.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series Gateway 100 (80 laps, 100 miles).

11 p.m. – Track closed.

Saturday, August 20 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline

8 a.m. -- Parking lots open.

8:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open; Fan Walk open for paddock pass holders.

9 a.m. -- Vintage Indy exhibition.

9:45 a.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 practice.

10:15 a.m. – Midway entertainment begins.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Indy Lights driver autograph session (main stage on midway)

11:45 a.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 qualifying.

12 p.m. -- INDYCAR garage and paddock opens for paddock pass holders.

12-1 p.m. – SpeedFreaks Live! (main stage on midway) – INDYCAR drivers will participate 12-12:30 p.m. Indy Lights drivers will participate from 12:30-1 p.m.

12:30-1:30 p.m. – INDYCAR driver autograph session (main stage on midway).

1:15 p.m. -- Vintage Indy exhibition.

12:30-2 p.m. -- SpeedFreaks Live! Driver Interviews on midway stage.

2:15 p.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 Series race (45 laps).

3:15 p.m. -- Indy Lights Series race (75 laps).

4:45 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 driver introductions.

5 p.m. – Sixth annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (260 laps).

7:45 p.m. -- Post-race track walk for fans and victory lane celebration (time approximate).

8 p.m. – post-race concert on midway stage.

11 p.m. – Track closed.

Schedule subject to change.

