Big Money On The Line For Macon Speedway Saturday Night

Over $12,000 in additional bonus money is on the line this coming Saturday, August 6 at Macon Speedway’s 4th Annual Diane Bennett Memorial. The on-track action will honor the late Diane Bennett, a long time scorer at the speedway. Every single position in all six divisions will receive bonus money, thanks to many great racing supporters.

For those who love to race as well as those who love to watch it, Saturday night will be a great night to come out to the track. Six divisions are on the ticket, racing in honor of Diane Bennett, a scoring official at the track for over 30 years. Bennett passed away in 2015 and family stepped forward to put the event together for her memory. Diane’s daughter, Kellie, has put together an amazing list of donors/sponsors that have stepped forward to sponsor feature positions, creating impressive payouts for the night.

While money is still coming in, over $12,000 has been added to the winnings for this Saturday’s event. The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model 40-lap feature will pay at least $2,050 to win with nearly $4,000 in extra cash spread throughout the field. The BillingsleyRewards.com Modified feature will pay at least $1,000 to win with $1,760 in bonus money throughout the field.

Additional bonus money for the other divisions adds up to the following: DIRTcar Pro Mods ($1,305), 51 Bistro Street Stocks ($665), Hornets ($1,190), and HART Non-Wing Micros ($565). In addition to money added to the payouts, there are several special bonuses such as fast qualifier, hard charger, etc.

Point leaders coming into the event are Colby Eller of Taylorville, IL (Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models), Rodney Standerfer of Summerfield, IL and Guy Taylor from Springfield, IL (tie) (BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds), Guy Taylor (DIRTcar Pro Mods), Terry Reed from Cerro Gordo, IL (51 Bistro Street Stocks), and Tristin Quinlan of Decatur, IL (Hornets).

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

