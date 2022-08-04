JR Recovery Joins Stafford Speedway Contingency Program

Stafford Motor Speedway will welcome JR Recovery of East Granby, CT as the newest member of the track’s contingency program. Starting this Friday, August 5th SK Light feature event, JR Recovery will provide a total of $250 in bonus money each week to SK Light drivers with a $100 bonus for the winner, and $75 for second and third place finishers. With the JR Recovery contingency, combined with purse and other contingency monies, SK Light features at Stafford will now pay $750 to win, $450 for second, and $475 for third.

“We wanted to do a full year of contingency, but we didn’t race full-time during the first half of the season because my son had a broken femur,” said Ron Hunt, owner of JR Recovery. “Now that he’s back and racing consistently on a full-time basis, we decided to throw some money at first, second, and third place in the SK Lights. Hopefully that will help put on some even better races than we’ve had so far and I hope the drivers appreciate the extra money. If drivers are happy, they’ll continue to race at Stafford and we want to help keep everyone happy and racing here at Stafford.”

Depending on what Hunt does for the 2023 season with his son Brandon driving his #84 modified car, the contingency sponsorship won’t stop with just the SK Light division.

“Next year our plan is to move up to the SK Modified® division and if we make that move, we’ll continue with contingency in the SK division,” said Hunt. “We like helping whatever drivers we end up racing with and we also want to put together a big money to win race for next season as well as doing contingency.”

Through 12 races thus far in 2022, Stafford’s SK Light division has seen seven different feature winners. George Bessette, Jr., Tyler Chapman, Derek Debbis, Chris Matthews, and Alexander Pearl all have 2 wins each while Josh Carey and Joey Ferrigno each have a single feature victory. Despite not having won a race yet this season, Tyler Barry currently leads the SK Light points standings by 24 points over Tyler Chapman with Pearl sitting in third place.

Stafford Speedway PR