Stafford Speedway 2022 NAPA Auto Parts SK 5k Stat Advance

Stafford Motor Speedway’s premier SK Modified® division will take part in the biggest race of the 2022 season, the NAPA Auto Parts SK 5k, this Friday night, August 5th. This year’s NAPA SK 5k features total posted awards of over $35,000 and the race winner is guaranteed to take home a minimum of $5,000. Below is a look at the 9th annual NAPA Auto Parts SK 5k by the numbers as well as a statistical look at the top-20 drivers in the SK Modified® points standings and how they have fared in the extra distance classic.

NAPA SK 5k BY THE NUMBERS

4.8 – NAPA SK 5k Average finish of Keith Rocco, best in the 8-year history of the NAPA SK 5k

6 – Number of different NAPA SK 5k feature winners (Rowan Pennink, Ryan Preece, Ted Christopher, Chase Dowling-2, Ronnie Williams-2, Michael Christopher, Jr.)

4 – Drivers who have competed in all 8 NAPA SK 5k’s to date: Michael Gervais, Jr., Todd Owen, Keith Rocco, Ronnie Williams

18 – Number of different drivers who have led a lap in NAPA SK 5k competition

Lap Leaders – Marcello Rufrano 121, Keith Rocco 112, Chase Dowling 81, Frank Ruocco 72, Ted Christopher 69, Rowan Pennink 57, Michael Christopher, Jr. 51, Todd Owen 50, Eric Berndt 47, Ronnie Williams 38, Michael Gervais, Jr. 28, Matt Galko 25, Tyler Leary 21, Ryan Preece 18, Brian Sullivan 5, Justin Bonsignore 3, Jeff Baral 1, Joey Cipriano 1

72 – Number of different drivers who have raced in the NAPA SK 5k

$261,870 – Total posted awards paid out in first 8 editions of NAPA SK 5k

$3,337.08 – Average payout to race starters in the first 8 editions of NAPA SK 5k

Biggest Single NAPA SK 5k Payout - $12,875 by Ryan Preece in 2015

Most Laps Led in a Single NAPA SK 5k – 81 by Marcello Rufrano in 2020

Most Laps Led in a NAPA SK 5k Career – Marcello Rufrano – 121 laps led

NAPA SK 5k Career Earnings Leader – Ronnie Williams with $25,685

Record Number of Lead Changes – 18 in 2014

Record Number of different leaders during race – 7 in 2019

Smallest Margin of Victory - Ronnie Williams beat Keith Rocco to the checkered flag by .053 seconds in 2019

Top-20 in SK Modified® Points Standings NAPA SK 5k Race Stats

Todd Owen - #81 Cooker Construction Chevrolet – Owen won the season opening race but he wouldn’t regain the top spot in the standings until the completion of the July 1st SK Modified® feature. Owen has led the standings each week since July 1st with 9 top-5 and 12 top-10 finishes in 13 starts this season to go along with his one victory. Owen is one of four drivers to have competed in all 8 NAPA SK 5k events with a best finish of 2nd in 2020. Owen has led laps in 2 NAPA SK 5k races for a total of 50 laps and he has posted 3 top-5 and 6 top-10 finishes for an average finish of 9.4 with career earnings of $10,800 from his 8 NAPA SK 5k starts.

Ronnie Williams - #50 Empower Financial Ford – Williams is a 2-time winner (2018, 2019) of the NAPA SK 5k, joining Chase Dowling as the only drivers to have won the race more than once. Williams has posted 1 win, 7 top-5 and 11 top-10 finishes for an average finish of 8.2. In 8 career NAPA SK 5k starts, Williams has led a total of 38 laps and notched 2 wins, 5 top-5, and 7 top-10 finishes for an average finish of 6.0, second to only Keith Rocco’s 4.8 average finish in the NAPA SK 5k. Williams leads all drivers with $25,685 in earnings from his 8 NAPA SK 5k starts.

Marcello Rufrano - #88 Wheelers Auto Chevrolet – Rufrano enters the NAPA SK 5k without a win this season, but he has posted 6 podium finishes among his 7 top-5 and 10 top-10 finishes this season. Rufrano has made 3 career starts in the NAPA SK 5k and he has led laps in each of his 3 starts and his 121 career laps led in the event leads all drivers. Rufrano has recorded 1 top-5 and 2 top-10 finishes for an average finish of 10.7 and he has career earnings of $3,950 in his 3 NAPA SK 5k starts.

Bryan Narducci - #85 Champs Boxing Club Chevrolet – Narducci opened the 2022 season on a high note with 5 consecutive top-5 finishes, including a victory, but a disqualification and 3 finishes of 15th or worse in his last 8 races has dropped him down to 4th in the standings with 1 win, 8 top-5, and 9 top-10 finishes for an average finish of 7.8. Narducci has made 2 career starts in the NAPA SK 5k with finishes of 23rd and 8th for an average finish of 15.5 and career earnings of $1,650.

David Arute - #75 Big Haus USA Racing Products Chevrolet – Arute has posted 3 wins this season to join Stephen Kopcik as the only repeat winners thus far to go along with 4 top-5 and 8 top-10 finishes for an average finish of 9.3. Arute has made 4 career NAPA SK 5k starts with a best finish of 7th in 2019 and 2021. Arute’s 2 top-10 finishes in 4 NAPA SK 5k starts has yielded $3,900 in earnings.

Stephen Kopcik - #21 Newtown Pools Chevrolet – Kopcik is the only other repeat feature winner this season along with David Arute. Kopcik has 3 wins to go along with 6 top-5 and 9 top-10 finishes for an average finish of 9.8. Kopcik has made 6 career NAPA SK 5k starts with a best finish of 2nd in 2021 and finishes of 16th or worse in his other 5 starts for an average finish of 18.3. Kopcik has earned a total of $4,750 from his 6 NAPA SK 5k starts.

Anthony Bello - #51 Bello Motorsports Chevrolet – The leading SK Modified® Rookie of the Year candidate won the most recent feature event on July 29 for his first career SK Modified® victory. Bello has 4 top-5 and 9 top-10 finishes along with his victory for an average finish of 9.9. While 2022 will be Bello’s first start in the NAPA SK 5k, he has run 6 open modified races at Stafford in 2021 and 2022 with a best finish of 10th in the CBYD 81 back in June.

Michael Christopher, Jr. - #82 Eastport Feeds / PT Watts Chevrolet – The defending NAPA SK 5k winner enters this year’s race with 2 top-5 and 10 top-10 finishes this season for an average finish of 9.9. Christopher has started 7 of the previous 8 NAPA SK 5k races with 4 top-5 and 5 top-10 finishes to go along with his victory last season. Christopher has led laps in each of the last 3 NAPA SK 5k events for a total of 51 laps and his career earnings from the NAPA SK 5k are $14,010.

Cory DiMatteo - #11 Hummel Brothers Hot Dogs Chevrolet – The 2017 SK Light champion comes into the NAPA SK 5k with 1 win, 3 top-5 and 6 top-10 finishes for an average finish of 12.4. The 2022 edition will mark DiMatteo’s second career start in the NAPA SK 5k as he finished 14th in 2019 and failed to qualify in 2020. DiMatteo’s 14th place finish in the 2019 NAPA SK 5k earned him $700.

Michael Gervais, Jr. - #33 Gervais Brothers Roofing Chevrolet – Gervais has posted 1 top-5 and 7 top-10 finishes this season for an average finish of 13.2. Gervais has competed in all 8 previous NAPA SK 5k races with 2 top-10 finishes for an average of 14.0 and career earnings of $7,105. Gervais has led once in his previous 8 NAPA SK 5k starts, leading 28 laps in the 2017 edition.

Dan Wesson - #92 Casella Waste Systems Chevrolet – Wesson enters the NAPA SK 5k with 3 top-5 and 3 top-10 finishes this season for an average finish of 13.2. Wesson has raced in each of the previous 4 NAPA SK 5k races with a best finish of 13th in 2019 and an average finish of 20.3. Wesson has earned $3,305 from his previous 4 NAPA SK 5k starts.

Tyler Hines - #58 K & P Landscaping, LLC. Chevrolet – Hines comes into the NAPA SK 5k with 1 win, 2 top-5 and 7 top-10 finishes this season for an average finish of 13.3. Hines has made 7 starts in the NAPA SK 5k with 2 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 17.1. Hines has earned a total of $5,150 from his 7 NAPA SK 5k starts.

Keith Rocco - #57 M & M Stone Creations Chevrolet – Rocco has endured a tough 2022 season with 1 win, 3 top-5, and 5 top-5 finishes for an average finish of 15.0. Rocco has competed in all 8 previous editions of the NAPA SK 5k and he leads all drivers with an average finish of 4.8, but has yet to win the event. Rocco has three second place efforts as part of his 5 top-5 and 8 top-10 finishes and he has earned $15,125 in his 8 NAPA SK 5k starts.

Troy Talman - #3 Digital Federal Credit Union Chevrolet – Talman enters the NAPA SK 5k with 1 top-5 and 2 top-10 finishes this season for an average finish of 15.4. Talman has made 3 previous starts in the NAPA SK 5k with a best finish of 8th in 2018. Talman has an average finish of 16.3 in his previous 3 NAPA SK 5k starts and he has earned $2,855.

Andrew Molleur - #35 CBYD811.com Chevrolet – Molleur comes into the NAPA SK 5k with 1 top-5 and 4 top-10 finishes this season for an average finish of 15.3. Molleur has competed in the last 3 NAPA SK 5k editions with two 5th place finishes and a 12th place finish for an average of 7.3. Molleur’s NAPA SK 5k career earnings currently stands at $4,025.

Jonathan Puleo - #7 Mr. Rooter Plumbing Chevrolet – Puleo enters the NAPA SK 5k with 2 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 17.2 this season. Puleo made his NAPA SK 5k debut last season with a 20th place finish that earned him $450.

Mikey Flynn - #24 Ballyheigue Farm Chevrolet – Flynn comes into the NAPA SK 5k with 1 top-10 finish this season for an average finish of 17.9. Flynn did not qualify for the NAPA SK 5k in 2020 and he posted a 15th place finish in last year’s NAPA SK 5k to win $500.

Wesley Prucker - #23 Preschool of the Arts Chevrolet – Prucker comes into the NAPA SK 5k with a best finish this season of 11th on July 2nd and again on July 22. Prucker’s 2022 average finish is 19.2 and the 2022 NAPA SK 5k will be Prucker’s debut in the extra distance event.

John Montesanto- #73 TickMike.com Chevrolet - Montesanto comes into the NAPA SK 5k with 1 top-5 and 1 top-10 finish this season and an average finish of 18.7. The 2022 NAPA SK 5k will be Montesanto’s debut in the extra distance race.

Noah Korner - #31 Midstate Site Development / Whelen Engineering Chevrolet - Korner comes into the NAPA SK 5k having endured a tough season to date. Korner’s best finish of the season has been an 11th place finish on July 15 and his average finish for the 2022 season is 15.5. Korner has raced in the last 2 NAPA SK 5k events with a finishes of 7th in 2020 and 15th last season for an average finish of 12.5. Korner’s 2 NAPA SK 5k starts has yielded a total of $1,775.

The 9th Annual NAPA Auto Parts SK 5K is set for this Friday, August 5. General Admission tickets are $30.00 for adults, $10.00 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 & under. Reserved seating is priced at $35.00 for all ages and pit passes are $45.00 with a valid 2022 Stafford Competition License and $50.00 without a Stafford license.

