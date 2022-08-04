With a Cultural Flair of Color and Speed, Homestead-Miami Speedway Introduces New Logo that Captures the Vibrancy of South Beach to the Calm of the Keys

With an exciting return to the NASCAR Playoffs (Oct. 22-23), Homestead-Miami Speedway unveiled a new, colorfully designed logo today that showcases the 1.5-mile venue’s sense of place and incredible competition, while incorporating all that South Florida has to offer - from the vibrancy of South Beach to the tranquility of the Keys.

Using a combination of pink, blue, yellow, light and dark turquoise – colors specific to the culture of South Florida – the new Homestead-Miami Speedway identity uses a systematic approach of brand extensions of the entire NASCAR brand ecosystem. The result is a regional and cultural flair of color, speed and exhilarating racing that is unique to Miami.

The supporting design elements of the logo feature the layout of the track, as well as the ocean-view sunset of the South Florida coast and an outline of the Florida state tree – the Sabal Palm. The design will be highlighted on Homestead-Miami Speedway merchandise and throughout various locations in the venue during the anticipated fall Playoffs weekend, which will feature the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, Oct. 23.

“What a way for Homestead-Miami Speedway to return to the NASCAR Playoffs,” exclaimed Speedway President Al Garcia of Homestead-Miami’s first time in NASCAR’s postseason since 2019. “Being a native of the area, I am thrilled with the new logo, as it encapsulates all that is South Florida while highlighting the warmth of the Keys.

“Our incredible facility is more than just a speedway; it’s a vacation destination for families, friends, competitors and fans of the sport. The colorful new identity shows exactly that, along with the off-the-charts competition and relaxed atmosphere filled to the brim with lush greenery, sand and sun.”

The experience at Homestead-Miami Speedway is anything but ordinary. Several unique experiences are offered for fans, including The Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash, the Container Bar, and the Speedway Terrace.

Located on a 20,000 square-foot beach inside of Turn 3, The Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash sits on the spring-fed 7-acre infield lake that spans the width of the backstretch and includes live entertainment, unique food and beverage options, beach and water activities, and more! The only ticketed beach area in motorsports, it’s open to guests of all ages.

The Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, Oct. 23, will serve as the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ second race in the Round of 8 and will see the highly anticipated debut of NASCAR’s successful ’Next Gen’ car at HMS. The track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series championship finale from 2002-2019.

The doubleheader on Saturday, Oct. 22, will also have playoff ramifications. The Baptist Health 200 will serve as the final, “last chance” race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Round of 8. The Contender Boats 250 will be the second event in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. A victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway by a driver in each series’ playoffs will get an automatic berth in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway during the first weekend of November.

For more information regarding the upcoming race weekend, including 3-race ticket packages, camping, hospitality, as well as the overall rebranding of Homestead-Miami Speedway and more, visit homesteadmiamispeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).

Fans can stay informed with up-to-date happenings at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App for the latest speedway news.

Homestead Miami Speedway PR