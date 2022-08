Raceway Gives, the charitable arm of World Wide Technology Raceway, collecting donations of cleaning supplies for eastern Kentucky flood victims

Last week’s record rainfall and subsequent flooding dramatically impacted the lives of people in our own community as well as those in eastern Kentucky. Both areas suffered devastating damage and the communities are rallying together to rebound. Raceway Gives, the charitable arm of World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, is collecting donations of cleaning items to send to the flood victims of eastern Kentucky.

While our local community is pitching in to take care of our neighbors in the St. Louis-Metro East region, we want to make everyone aware that what has happened in eastern Kentucky can only be described as devastating. The eastern Kentucky area affected by the deadly flood is the hometown of several current and former members of our WWTR staff, as well as the current home of many of our special-event staff members. As of 12 p.m. today, the death toll in that area stood at 37 with hundreds remaining unaccounted for.

Raceway Gives is working to help our many friends and family in that region. On Friday, August 5, a truck with supplies will leave WWTR to deliver the necessary items collected by our employees, fans, and the racing community.

Items needed include baby formula, disinfecting wipes, chlorine bleach, liquid cleaners, laundry detergent, five-gallon buckets, square shovels, mops, heavy-duty trash bags, and plastic totes with lids.

For those who would like to make a charitable contribution to the relief effort, Raceway Gives will provide a receipt for tax-deductible contributions. Donations may be dropped off at the WWTR ticket office at 700 Raceway Blvd. in Madison. Tax-deductible contributions may be mailed to: Raceway Gives, P.O. Box 200, Madison, Illinois 62060, memo: EKY Flood Relief Effort.

Donation boxes will be onsite during future WWTR events including the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Weekend for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as well as the NHRA Midwest Nationals on September 30-October 2.

The vision of Raceway Gives’ (racewaygives.org, @RacewayGives) is to capitalize on motorsports technology emphasis and World Wide Technology Raceway facilities to create educational and career opportunities allowing all children in the greater St Louis region to accomplish their dreams while providing long-term regional economic impact. Engage industry stakeholders to broaden the motorsports audience, increase youth and minority participation, introduce career opportunities in the motorsports industry.

WWTR PR