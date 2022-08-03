Wheelers Auto Service Providing NAPA SK 5k Heat Race Bonuses at Stafford

For the 8th consecutive season, John & Maina Rufrano from Wheelers Auto Service of Hamden, CT will provide heat race bonuses for this Friday night’s NAPA SK 5k event at Stafford Speedway. The Rufrano’s and Wheelers Auto will provide a total bonus of $2,000 for the SK Modified® heat races with each heat race winner banking $250, each second place finisher $150, and each third place finisher $100. The $2,000 in heat race bonus money, when combined with the race purse and other contingency awards, pushes the total posted awards for the 9th Annual NAPA SK 5k to well over $35,000.

“This is something that we enjoy doing every year for the NAPA SK 5k race and it’s a great way to make the heat races a little more exciting,” said John Rufrano. “The bonus money gives drivers something extra to shoot for and even though it might not be much, a little something is better than nothing at all and we hope this helps drivers out.”

Going into the 9th Annual NAPA SK 5k, there have been 9 different feature winners through the first 13 races of the season. David Arute and Stephen Kopcik are the only drivers with more than 1 victory to their names and they each have 3 wins thus far. Single event feature winners this season include leading Rookie of the Year candidate Anthony Bello, Cory DiMatteo, Tyler Hines, Bryan Narducci, Todd Owen, Keith Rocco, and Ronnie Williams.

In the chase for the SK Modified® track championship, defending champion Todd Owen currently leads the standings by a 68 point margin over Ronnie Williams. Marcello Rufrano sits third in the standings, 78 points behind. 7 of the 9 SK Modified® feature winners occupy top-10 positions in the standings with Rufrano in third and Michael Gervais, Jr. in 10th place the only 2 winless drivers in the top-10 of the standings.

Stafford Speedway PR