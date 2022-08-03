Christopher Bell on Hand for First Test of Dirt Surface for C. Bell’s Micro Mania at Li’l Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series star Christopher Bell was on-hand Aug. 2 at Li’l Texas Motor Speedway for a test by local micro sprint car racers to see how the new dirt surface of the one-fifth-mile (1/5-mile) is coming along in preparation for the July 21-24 C. Bell’s MICRO MANIA .

C. Bell’s MICRO MANIA will feature practice on Wednesday (Sept. 21), qualifying races Thursday and Friday (Sept. 22-23) and mains and finals Saturday (Sept. 24). Two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch and his son, 7-year-old Brexton Busch, are already confirmed to participate along with Bell. The overall purse is 50,440, highlighted by the $10,000-to-win Outlaw A-Main.

Micro Sprints are smaller versions of full-sized sprint cars with side-mounted 600cc motorcycle engines that can generate 140 horsepower with similar chassis and body styles to the larger versions.

“They’ve knocked it out of the park,” said Bell. “My first thoughts whenever I got here and checked it out was just how well it was put together. The removal of the asphalt and putting the dirt surface down … dirt track racing is so sensitive to the racing surface and how much water and preparation they put into it. They’ve definitely dotted their i’s and crossed their T’s.”

The 1/5-mile oval is undergoing a major facelift, with the track surface converted from asphalt to dirt. The August 2 test session was the first time race cars were on the new dirt surface.

The overall facility renovation will also include a scoreboard, PA system, frontstretch wall/catch fence, caution light system along with a Lil’ Hoss screen, pit area amenities and grandstand seating for 4,000 spectators.

TICKETS:

For ticket information for the Sept. 21-24 C. Bell’s MICRO MANIA as well as the September 24-25 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com .

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s busy schedule by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.