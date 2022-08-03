Martinsville Speedway Introduces Format for ValleyStar Credit Union 300

Martinsville Speedway introduces the format for this year’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will have a $110,000 purse with $32,000 to the race winner. The 200 lap feature race will include three segments: 100 laps, 75 laps and 25 laps. Stage 1 and Stage 2 winners will each receive $1,000.

On Friday, Sept. 23, four hours of practice will be followed by single car qualifying under the lights. The fastest qualifier will receive a $5,000 bonus. The full 40-car field for the feature will be determined in heat races on Saturday, Sept. 25. There will be four heat races of 25 laps and no last chance race.

“This year’s format heightens the challenge as every racer will compete in a heat race in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “Martinsville Speedway remains one of the fiercest racetracks that challenges the best in motorsports, so we look forward to this year’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300 raising the heat of competition once again in the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race.”

In the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 feature, the leader of each lap will receive $25 with $5,000 available in the laps led bonus pool. If the race concludes in overtime, there will be unlimited attempts at a Green White Checker finish.

The Virginia Triple Crown will be awarded at the ValleyStar Credit Union 300. The first two legs of the Virginia Triple Crown were held at South Boston Speedway on Saturday, July 2 and Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway on Saturday, July 23. To view the current Virginia Triple Crown standing, click here.

The driver who records the best average finish between the three venues is declared the winner of the Virginia Triple Crown and receives a paycheck of $7,000. Second place takes home $2,000 while third place obtains $1,000.

To download the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 and Virginia Triple Crown logos, click here.

Leading up to the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, Martinsville Speedway will host the Henry County Fair on Sept. 21-24. The Henry County Fair will include fun, family friendly attractions including state fair quality rides, an assortment of delicious fair foods, fun games of chance, animal exhibits, a petting zoo and live music performances nightly. The Henry County Fair will be open on Sept. 21-22 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sept. 23 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sept. 24 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. To learn more about the Henry County Fair, visit henrycountyvafair.com.

On Friday, Sept. 24, practice for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by single car qualifying under the lights beginning at 8:00 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Fan Garage/Pit Experience (i.e. driver autograph session) will be free to all fans with a ticket from 12:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Heat races will begin at 3:00 p.m. Pre-race festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with the feature ValleyStar Credit Union 300 green flag at 7:00 p.m. The Campbell Family Foundation will host a fireworks extravaganza following the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 feature.

Tickets for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 are $30 unreserved. Youth 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Pit passes are $60. GA camping is available for the weekend for $40. Reserved camping is sold out. SkyDeck passes are $59 and Club47 passes are $149. Parking is free for the event. Coolers are allowed, but must be softsided and no larger than 14”x14”X14”. Tickets are available for purchase at the ticket office, via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at martinsvillespeedway.com.

For more information on the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, visit www.martinsvillespeedway.com/ events/valleystar-credit- union-300.

Martinsville Speedway PR