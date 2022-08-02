Virginia Motor Speedway to host the 46th Annual Ernie Shelton's Virginia Is For Racing Lover USA 100 this Saturday, August 6th

The stars and cars of the Ultimate Super Late Models Series will return to Virginia Motor Speedway for the $20,000 to win 46th annual Ernie Shelton's Virginia Is For Racing Lovers USA 100 this Saturday August 6th. After canceling the last two USA 100's due to the COVID pandemic in 2020 and the tire shortage last year, everyone is excited to have one of the country's oldest Super Late Model events take the green. The $20,000 to win event will see some of the region's top dirt late model talent in action. Brandon Overton is the defending race winner, winning in 2019 in a photo finish over Rick Eckert.

The USA 100 will also include the track's Budweiser Modified and Collision One Limited Stock Car divisions in Dirt Series Championship weekly racing action.

"The Ultimate Super Late Model Series competitors never disappoint when it comes to putting on a show for the fans, and the 2019 race was exhilarating with Brandon Overton inching out Rick Eckert for the win," commented track owner Bill Sawyer.

"Sawyer added, "if you miss this event, you may miss what may well be considered the best race of 2022."

Competitor gates for Saturday, August 6th, will open at 3 pm, with spectator gates opening at 5 pm. On-track activities will begin at 6:00 pm with hot laps.

Adult tickets are just $30; senior (60+)/military $25; students 13 – 17 years old $15; and children 12 and under free. Pit passes, regardless of age, will be $40. Fans can purchase tickets in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/VMS_USA100 and at the front gate on the day of the event.

16" coolers are welcomed, but no glass is allowed. There is plenty of free well-lit parking, and camping (no hookups) is allowed at no charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½-mile dirt oval track located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA, and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA, in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and the Hampton Roads area.

